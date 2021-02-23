Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan To Be Made In India

It was last year in October when Mercedes-Benz announced that it will commence local assembly of AMG models in India, starting with the GLC 43 Coupe. Now, the German carmaker is all set to launch its second India-made AMG model in the country. The new A-Class Limousine is slated to go on sale in India next month, which will be available in three variants - A 200, A 200d and the A 35 AMG. The range-topping Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan will be the next AMG model to be locally-assembled after the GLC 43 Coupe. Local-assembly of the AMG A 35 sedan will help the company to keep the prices very aggressive. For starters, AMG is Mercedes-Benz's performance sub-brand that offers a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV coupés, and sports cars.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan looks very similar to the AMG A 35 hatchback

Like the AMG GLC 43, the soon-to-be-launched AMG A 35 sedan will be made at the Chakan plant in Pune. Presently, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the only made-in-India AMG model from the Stuttgart-based carmaker. The carmaker gave us the first glimpse of the luxury sedan at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car was expected to arrive in the Indian market by the second half of 2020, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the new Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan will be launched in India on March 21, 2021.

Aesthetically, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan will borrow its design elements from the hatch, featuring a bold grille with the massive logo upfront along with sweptback LED headlamps. The extended boot of the luxury sedan adorns a coupe-like roofline adding a prominent appeal to the car. At the rear, it gets wraparound LED taillights offering a distinctive look. Also, there's a twin exhaust and a lip spoiler integrated into the boot.

On the inside, the cabin of the sedan is expected to be heavily inspired by the A 35 AMG hatchback. It will also sport an AMG flat-bottom, multi-function steering wheel, an extended digital cockpit with the split-screen setup for the infotainment system with MBUX system. The A 35 AMG sedan will come with five driving modes, which changes the colour scheme as per the model selected.

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan will be made at the Chakan plant in Pune

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan will come powered by a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill. It will be tuned to make 302 bhp of maximum power against a peak torque of 400 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, the petrol A 200 will get a 1.4-litre turbocharged motor which will be good for 161 bhp and 250 Nm while the diesel iteration will use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner tuned to make 147 bhp and 320 Nm. Transmission options will include a 7-speed DCT for petrol and an 8-speed DCT for diesel. The performance sedan can clock the three-figure mark in 4.8 seconds before hitting a top speed of 225 kmph.

