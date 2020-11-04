Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4 MATIC Coupe will be assembled in India at the company's plant in Chakan, Pune

Mercedes' fifth AMG launch in India in 2020 is rather special. For the first time any automaker has considered local assembly of its performance oriented car and it's the Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe that is the first made-in-India AMG model to go on sale in India. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe went on sale at ₹ 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here's everything you know about this new model.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India

It is the first Made-In-India AMG model from the German carmaker, and will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit. Along with the AMG-specific Panamericana grille, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe also gets LED High-Performance headlamps with daytime running lamps The new AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe is also the third GLC model in India after the regular GLC SUV and the GLC Coupe SUV and this AMG was introduced globally last year. It also gets the signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with 15 vertical fins upfront and it is flanked by LED High-Performance headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper integrates large air intakes along with fins that are finished in matte black and below you get a skid plate as well. The 2020 AMG GLC Coupe runs on a set of 20-inch AMG 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, painted in high-gloss black and with a high-sheen finish. It's the first made-in-India AMG model. It is offered in six body colour options - Obsidian Black, Brilliant Blue, Graphite Grey, Polar White, designo Hyacinth Red, and designo Selenite Grey magno. The new coupe SUV gets sporty interiors as well that live up to the standards of the AMG badge. It also gets a flat-bottom steering with contrast red stitching, sport seats upholstered in all-black Artico man-made leather with Dinamica microfibre, AMG badged scuff plates and more. The centre console gets a glossy piano black finish with infotainment display along with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster on the right and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display at the centre. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system The GLC 43 Coupe also gets the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays - Classic, Sport and Supersport and you do get the voice control function that can be activated by saying "Hey Mercedes". The new AMG GLC 43 also comes with a range of safety features that includes - 7 Airbags, Mercedes-Benz's PRESAFE package, ESP, BAS, Adaptive flashing of LED tail lamps, seatbelts reminder, and EBD. Other advanced features include - Attention Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Active Braking Assist, Parking package with 360-degree camera, Multibeam LED, Adaptive High beam Assist Plus, Mercedes Me Connect and Mercedes-Benz emergency call system among others. Under the hood, it gets a 3.0-litre, bi-turbo V6 motor that churns out 382 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can clock triple digit speeds in 4.9 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The engine is mated to a 9G-tronic automatic transmission and it also gets the all-wheel-drive 4MATIC system.

