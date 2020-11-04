New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know

This is the first time that Mercedes-Benz India decided to assemble an AMG model in India and that model is the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC coupe.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4 MATIC Coupe will be assembled in India at the company's plant in Chakan, Pune expand View Photos
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4 MATIC Coupe will be assembled in India at the company's plant in Chakan, Pune

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4 MATIC Coupe will be sold in India as a CKD unit
  • It is the fifth AMG launch in India this year
  • It gets a 3.0-litre, bi-Turbo V6 engine

Mercedes' fifth AMG launch in India in 2020 is rather special. For the first time any automaker has considered local assembly of its performance oriented car and it's the Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe that is the first made-in-India AMG model to go on sale in India. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe went on sale at ₹ 76.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here's everything you know about this new model.

0 Comments

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India

  1. It is the first Made-In-India AMG model from the German carmaker, and will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit.
    08s1ifc4

    Along with the AMG-specific Panamericana grille, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe also gets LED High-Performance headlamps with daytime running lamps

  2. The new AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe is also the third GLC model in India after the regular GLC SUV and the GLC Coupe SUV and this AMG was introduced globally last year.
  3. It also gets the signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with 15 vertical fins upfront and it is flanked by LED High-Performance headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps.
  4. The bumper integrates large air intakes along with fins that are finished in matte black and below you get a skid plate as well.
  5. The 2020 AMG GLC Coupe runs on a set of 20-inch AMG 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, painted in high-gloss black and with a high-sheen finish.
    s6lpt6co

    It's the first made-in-India AMG model.

  6. It is offered in six body colour options - Obsidian Black, Brilliant Blue, Graphite Grey, Polar White, designo Hyacinth Red, and designo Selenite Grey magno.
  7. The new coupe SUV gets sporty interiors as well that live up to the standards of the AMG badge. It also gets a flat-bottom steering with contrast red stitching, sport seats upholstered in all-black Artico man-made leather with Dinamica microfibre, AMG badged scuff plates and more.
  8. The centre console gets a glossy piano black finish with infotainment display along with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster on the right and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display at the centre.
    0qje1fjc

    The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system

    Newsbeep
  9. The GLC 43 Coupe also gets the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays - Classic, Sport and Supersport and you do get the voice control function that can be activated by saying "Hey Mercedes".
  10. The new AMG GLC 43 also comes with a range of safety features that includes - 7 Airbags, Mercedes-Benz's PRESAFE package, ESP, BAS, Adaptive flashing of LED tail lamps, seatbelts reminder, and EBD. Other advanced features include - Attention Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Active Braking Assist, Parking package with 360-degree camera, Multibeam LED, Adaptive High beam Assist Plus, Mercedes Me Connect and Mercedes-Benz emergency call system among others.
  11. Under the hood, it gets a 3.0-litre, bi-turbo V6 motor that churns out 382 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. It can clock triple digit speeds in 4.9 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The engine is mated to a 9G-tronic automatic transmission and it also gets the all-wheel-drive 4MATIC system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Connected Vehicles
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Here’s The Layout Of Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory 
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-Benz India Sees Positive Annual Growth Despite Challenging Situations
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Mercedes-AMG GLC 4MATIC Coupe: All You Need To Know
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Former Nissan Boss And Corporate Fugitive Carlos Ghosn Publishes Tell-All Book
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Gets Strong Response From India, Says CEO & MD Martin Schwenk
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Volkswagen To Roll Out 8 ID. Family Electric Models In China By 2023
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
Tesla To Unveil Updated CyberTruck Design Next Month
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
LiDAR Maker AEVA Going Public With SPAC Valued At $2.1 billion 
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles
Kia India's Car Sales Breach 1.5 Lakh Units Mark; 50% Of Which Were Connected Vehicles
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Yamaha Continues Growth Momentum With 31 Per Cent Hike
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 62.7 - 76.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,30,1559% / 5 yrs
Premium Midsize SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
13 - 16.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
03:33
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13 hours ago
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, Indian Chieftain Darkhorse, Ask SVP, JK Tyre Race
21:19
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, Indian Chieftain Darkhorse, Ask SVP, JK Tyre Race
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 17-Aug-17 08:30 PM IST
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Rear View
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Rear View
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Rooftop
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Rooftop
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Side Mirror
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Side Mirror
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Headlight
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Headlight
Benz Glc Coupe
Benz Glc Coupe
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Front View
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Front View
Amg 43 Style
Amg 43 Style
Amg 43 Alloy Wheels
Amg 43 Alloy Wheels
Amg 43 Grill
Amg 43 Grill
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Dashboard
Meceredes Amg 43 Coupe Dashboard
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Dashboard
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Dashboard
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Electric Adjustable Front Seat
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Electric Adjustable Front Seat
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Speaker
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Speaker
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Boot Space
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Boot Space
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Digital Instrument Display
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Digital Instrument Display
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Touchpad
Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe Touchpad
Amg 43 Steering
Amg 43 Steering
Amg 43 Navigation
Amg 43 Navigation
Amg 43 Dashboard
Amg 43 Dashboard
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Diwali 2020: BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities