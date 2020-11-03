2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is all set to go on sale later today and is the facelifte version of the performance coupe-SUV that hits the Indian market. It is also the first-ever AMG to be locally-assembled as the German auto giant brings the model to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. As a result, the new AMG GLE 43 Coupe will be locally made at Mercedes-Benz India's plant in Chakan in Maharashtra.

This does make the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe an attractive entry model in the brand's performance stable, especially for those looking at something more versatile. Compared to the predecessor, the new locally-built AMG GLE 43 Coupe will get a price drop of nearly ₹ 20 lakh over the Completely Built Unit (CBU) and prices are expected to hover around ₹ 80 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the money, the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe packs the AMG Panamericana grille, LED High-Performance headlamps with daytime running lights, matte black fins over the air intakes. At the rear, the car comes with a broad diffuser and twin exhaust tips along with redesigned LED taillights.

The AMG GLC 43 will come with a sporty interior, with AMG-specific elements like the steering, seats, scuff plates are more. The seats are likely to be upholstered in all-black Artico man-made leather with Dinamica microfibre. The upcoming the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays. The AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine tuned for 382 bhp and 520 Nm. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

