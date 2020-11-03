2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries

Sameer Contractor
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be priced around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is all set to go on sale later today and is the facelifte version of the performance coupe-SUV that hits the Indian market. It is also the first-ever AMG to be locally-assembled as the German auto giant brings the model to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. As a result, the new AMG GLE 43 Coupe will be locally made at Mercedes-Benz India's plant in Chakan in Maharashtra.

This does make the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe an attractive entry model in the brand's performance stable, especially for those looking at something more versatile. Compared to the predecessor, the new locally-built AMG GLE 43 Coupe will get a price drop of nearly ₹ 20 lakh over the Completely Built Unit (CBU) and prices are expected to hover around ₹ 80 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the money, the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe packs the AMG Panamericana grille, LED High-Performance headlamps with daytime running lights, matte black fins over the air intakes. At the rear, the car comes with a broad diffuser and twin exhaust tips along with redesigned LED taillights.

0 Comments

The AMG GLC 43 will come with a sporty interior, with AMG-specific elements like the steering, seats, scuff plates are more. The seats are likely to be upholstered in all-black Artico man-made leather with Dinamica microfibre. The upcoming the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will also come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific functions and displays. The AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine tuned for 382 bhp and 520 Nm. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, before hitting the electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

For all the details on the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, make sure to check out our launch report HERE.

Deliveries for the latest AMG will begin soon.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: PRICES

And we finally have the prices for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe.

Offered in a single variant - Rs. 76.70 Lakh (Ex-showroom, India).

The locally-assembled version comes at a nearly identical price as the pre-facelift model, albeit with comprehensive upgrades. CKD operations also lower taxation over the CBU version that has helped achieve a competitive price tag.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: Service Package

Mercedes-Benz India is making the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe more accessible with its Star Ease packages that start at Rs. 85,000 for 2 years.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Safety

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is also loaded on the feature front.

- Active Braking Assist
- 7 airbags
- Pre-Safe
- Active Bonnet
- Mercedes Me Connect with 24x7 Emergency Services
- Automatic front passenger airbag deactivation and more...

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: Specifications

Here's a reminder on the engine specs -

3.0-litre V6 Bi-Turbo, 385 bhp, 520 Nm, 0-100 kmph: 4.9 seconds, Top Speed: 250 kmph (electronically-limited).

New 9G SpeedShift AMG Transmission with four-wheel drive.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: Made-In-India

The locally-assembled AMG GLC 43 Coupe also gets this special badge.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

The locally-assembled Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is here.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

Mercedes-Benz now produces 11 different products from the global portfolio in India.

The brand assembles all 3 brands under one roof.

- Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Maybach
- Mercedes-AMG

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

Here's a look at the product hierarchy in the GLC portfolio.


Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: GLC Line-up

The Mercedes-Benz GLC remains the most popular SUV in the brand's line-up.

The brand has sold over 8000 units since India sales began and it is the first SUV in the country to get the automaker's MBUX and Active Braking Assist.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: AMG GLE 53 Sold Out

The recently launched Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe is already sold out in India.


Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: No. 1 Performance Car Brand

With respect to performance brands, the AMG is right at the top compared to other performance badges on sale.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: AMG Line-up

The AMG line-up is expansive in India ranging between the 43, 53, 53 and the GT models.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: AMG History In India

In India, the AMG journey officially started with the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG that was launched in 2010. Over the last decade, the AMG line-up in India has expanded across a variety of segments.

Nov 3, 2020

The AMG models are known for its 'One Man, One Engine' philosophy that started in 1984.

Today, the philosophy is restricted to the 63 and above series models.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE: AMG History

The AMG brand finds its origins in 1967. The company has its headquarters in Affalterbach, Baden-Württemberg, Germany and was originally an independent engineering firm specialising performance improvements for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

The new AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the tenth model launch from Mercedes-Benz India. The brand has kept its promise to bring 10 vehicles to the market within this calendar year.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is happening live at the Mercedes-Benz India Chakan plant in Maharashtra. The same facility where the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be locally-assembled for the Indian market.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE
And it's time to kick-start the launch proceedings. Virtually, of course!

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Performance Figures

The new AMG GLC 43 Coupe sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically-limited to 250 kmph.


Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Engine Specs

Speaking about matters of the heart, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe draws power from the 3.0-litre V6 Bi-Turbo engine. The new motor develops 385 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque, while paired with the 9-speed AMG SpeedShift TCT automatic transmission. 

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: MBUX

The 2020 AMG GLC 43 Coupe also runs the latest MBUX software that brings a more user-friendly user interface. There are also three AMG-specific display styles - Classic, Sport and Supersport.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Digital Screens

Like the larger 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe does not get the dual-screen set-up inspired from the flagship models in the Mercedes-Benz range. Instead, you get the more dedicated instrument console that remains a 12.3-inch display, while a separate 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system complements the set-up giving access to all the functions. 



Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Interior

The cabin has seen an upgrade as well on the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe. It is identical to the standard GLC Coupe, but there are red highlights for that touch of sportiness. Of course, quality levels are top notch with everything in the top tier AMG spec.

There are plenty of upgrades like the sports seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminium-finished paddle-shifters and more.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Design

There's also a new rear diffuser separating the exhaust tips, while the new wraparound taillights get new LED signature pattern. The bumper has been subtly revised as well.

It's also noteworthy that the overall design incorporates less of chrome than the pre-facelift version for a sportier aesthetic.



Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Design

Compared to the predecessor, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is now distinctly different in terms of styling.

Design upgrades include the Panamericana grille that remains specific to AMG models, revised bumper, and side skirts.

The new AMG GLC 43 Coupe also comes with a distinctive new pattern for the LED daytime running lights, which becomes the second signature trademark of the SUV with the first being that coupe silhouette.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch: Design

How different is the 2020 AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe from the pre-facelift version?

Here's the pre-facelift Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe for reference. The older model looked like a spruced up version of the standard GLC, rather than something from the AMG model-line. That's changed and for the better.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

So what's the big fuss about the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe?

For starters, this isn't just an regular upgrade for a regular model. The AMG model-line is known for its performance and the AMG GLC 43 Coupe made it quite popular given its attractive pricing and performance. Moreover, it remains practical as an SUV, which in today's times appeals to a wider audience.

However, the big and we mean huge update is that the 2020 AMG GLC 43 Coupe becomes the first AMG model to be locally-assembled. That's a first and makes Mercedes-Benz the first luxury automaker to explore the assembly of its performance offerings at a domestic level.

Nov 3, 2020
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Launch LIVE

Hello and welcome to the Launch Live Blog of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. The first AMG model to be locally-assembled in India.

Stay tuned for all the action on more details for local assembly, performance, price and availability from Affalterbach now in India. 