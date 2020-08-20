Meru Launches New Mobility App For Business And Personal Commute

Meru Mobility Tech has launched a new business mobility app in India which will cater to both individual travel and business commute needs, with dedicated features. The app includes a new feature called 'Meru Switch' that differentiates between work commute and personal commute. The new feature gives customers a choice for city commute and outstation travel, just like Ola and Uber offer different rides at variable charges for intra city and outstation commute. Meru has integrated its corporate travel solutions - MeruBiz in this new app as well. Corporate houses can book cabs for point to point travel, airport transfers, car rentals, outstation travel, and transportation for their employees without any added surge in pricing.

Also Read: MakeMyTrip Partners With Meru Cabs To Provide Sanitised Cab Services

Meru's fleet will include 300 Mahindra electric sedans- the eVerito as well.

Neeraj Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, "We have always revolutionized the way people travel in the country and are elated to announce the launch of Meru's updated and user-friendly business mobility app. With the latest UI and UX interface, the new app is aimed at providing a simpler and more personalized experience to our new age business travellers." This update will feature Meru EVGO and Mahindra's GLYD for city and outstation travel enabling travellers to book electric sedans for their commute along with choosing from other ride options like LITE, COMFORT, 6 PLUS, 6 PRO, and GLYD. With over 300 EVGOs in its fleet, Meru is developing a business model to make electric cabs more accessible.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials

The cabs can be booked both for intra city and outstation commute.

Over the last six months, the company has invested about $10 million in developing the new technology platform, creating charging infrastructure and deploying 300 EV's across Mumbai & Delhi. Moreover, added features in this the app includes a call icon on the home screen to book a cab on call, distinct COVID safety measures implemented by Meru, weather updates, the addition of multiple stop options from pick-up locations for city-rides and scheduling a ride from 35 mins to a good 30 days in advance among others. The company is also planning to add live traffic updates on its app window.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.