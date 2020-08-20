New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Meru Launches New Mobility App For Business And Personal Commute

The app includes a new feature called 'Meru Switch' that differentiates between work commute and personal commute - offering rides for both intra-city and outstation commute.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The new Meru Mobility app caters to both business and individual travel.

Highlights

  • The new Meru Mobility app caters to both business and individual travel
  • Cabs can be booked both for intra city and outstation trave.
  • The platform will have over 300 Mahindra electric sedans - the eVerito

Meru Mobility Tech has launched a new business mobility app in India which will cater to both individual travel and business commute needs, with dedicated features. The app includes a new feature called 'Meru Switch' that differentiates between work commute and personal commute. The new feature gives customers a choice for city commute and outstation travel, just like Ola and Uber offer different rides at variable charges for intra city and outstation commute. Meru has integrated its corporate travel solutions - MeruBiz in this new app as well. Corporate houses can book cabs for point to point travel, airport transfers, car rentals, outstation travel, and transportation for their employees without any added surge in pricing.

Also Read: MakeMyTrip Partners With Meru Cabs To Provide Sanitised Cab Services

mahindra electric meru tie up

Meru's fleet will include 300 Mahindra electric sedans- the eVerito as well.

Neeraj Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, "We have always revolutionized the way people travel in the country and are elated to announce the launch of Meru's updated and user-friendly business mobility app. With the latest UI and UX interface, the new app is aimed at providing a simpler and more personalized experience to our new age business travellers." This update will feature Meru EVGO and Mahindra's GLYD for city and outstation travel enabling travellers to book electric sedans for their commute along with choosing from other ride options like LITE, COMFORT, 6 PLUS, 6 PRO, and GLYD. With over 300 EVGOs in its fleet, Meru is developing a business model to make electric cabs more accessible.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials

1sju1r3

The cabs can be booked both for intra city and outstation commute.

0 Comments

Over the last six months, the company has invested about $10 million in developing the new technology platform, creating charging infrastructure and deploying 300 EV's across Mumbai & Delhi. Moreover, added features in this the app includes a call icon on the home screen to book a cab on call, distinct COVID safety measures implemented by Meru, weather updates, the addition of multiple stop options from pick-up locations for city-rides and scheduling a ride from 35 mins to a good 30 days in advance among others. The company is also planning to add live traffic updates on its app window.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Chinese EV Maker Nio Launches Battery Leasing Service, Eyes Global Market Chinese EV Maker Nio Launches Battery Leasing Service, Eyes Global Market
Meru Launches New Mobility App For Business And Personal Commute Meru Launches New Mobility App For Business And Personal Commute
Harley-Davidson May Exit India Due To Poor Sales: Report Harley-Davidson May Exit India Due To Poor Sales: Report
Audi RS Q8 India Launch Details Out Audi RS Q8 India Launch Details Out
Petrol Prices Increased By 10 Paise, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged Petrol Prices Increased By 10 Paise, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which? Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings To Begin On August 22, 2020 Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings To Begin On August 22, 2020
Kia Sonet Diesel Automatic Will Develop Better Power Output Than The Diesel Manual Drivetrain Kia Sonet Diesel Automatic Will Develop Better Power Output Than The Diesel Manual Drivetrain
Triumph Bonneville Range Offered With Free Accessories Worth Rs. 61,000 Triumph Bonneville Range Offered With Free Accessories Worth Rs. 61,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Details Leaked Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Details Leaked
Hero Electric Offer Cash Benefits On Purchase Of New Models Hero Electric Offer Cash Benefits On Purchase Of New Models
Subaru Taps Xilinx For Key Chip In Driver-Assistance System Subaru Taps Xilinx For Key Chip In Driver-Assistance System
Benelli India Plans To Launch 7 BS6 Motorcycles In The Next Few Months Benelli India Plans To Launch 7 BS6 Motorcycles In The Next Few Months
Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With Ambient Lighting Feature Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With Ambient Lighting Feature
Coronavirus Pandemic: Toyota Provides 25,000 Health And Hygiene Kits Through Its Employees Coronavirus Pandemic: Toyota Provides 25,000 Health And Hygiene Kits Through Its Employees

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Mahindra models

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 7.95 - 12.3 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson May Exit India Due To Poor Sales: Report
Harley-Davidson May Exit India Due To Poor Sales: Report
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities