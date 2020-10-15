New Cars and Bikes in India
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals

With the new service, Meru Reserve, working professionals can now book their trips to and from the office for an entire month in advance, and Meru claims that there will be no surge pricing or cancellation of rides from their side.

Meru Reserve will allow commuters to book rides for up to 30 days in advance in three steps
Meru Reserve will allow commuters to book rides for up to 30 days in advance in three steps

Highlights

  • Commuters can book rides for up to a month in advance
  • Rides can be rescheduled, cancelled or altered at no extra cost
  • Meru offers up to 40 per cent discount on EV rides in Mumbai and Delhi

Cab service provider, Meru Mobility Tech, has launched a new ride-hailing service - Meru Reserve, which has been designed for daily office commute. With the new service, working professionals can now book their trips to and from the office for an entire month in advance, and Meru claims that there will be no surge pricing or cancellation of rides from their side. On the other hand, if the commuter wants to cancel, reschedule or alter the ride in any way, he/she can do so at no extra cost.

Also Read: Meru Launches New Mobility App For Business And Personal Commute

Meru says that almost 20 million white-collared employees travel to work every day and as many as 95 per cent of them prefer using public transportation. However, the cab service provider feels that currently, there are no specific commute services available just for these working professionals. With Meru Reserve, the company aims to be the first such non-subscription-based cab service provider in the country and address this needs-gap. In fact, Meru claims that this need-gap for a dedicated office commute service is set to grow wider in the post-COVID world with even more commuters expected to switch from mass transit systems like trains to private cabs. This certainly makes sense for someone who doesn't plan to self-drive to work every day.

Also Read: MakeMyTrip Partners With Meru Cabs To Provide Sanitised Cab Services

1sju1r3

With Meru Reserve, the company aims to be the first non-subscription-based cab provider in the country to offer dedicated office commute service

Talking about the new service, Neeraj Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, "We all know what it's like rushing about getting ready for work in the morning. On top that, the headache of booking a cab is something we could do without. The paucity of cabs, long wait times, surge pricing and no guarantee that once booked your booking won't be cancelled, these are all stresses that Meru Reserve will eliminate. Its commuter-friendly flexibility together with its competitive pricing promises commuters a hassle-free trip to and from work for a whole month."

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials

mahindra electric meru tie up

Meru is also offering a discount of up to 40 per cent in Mumbai and Delhi, to commuters who opt for and EV ride

0 Comments

Meru Reserve will allow commuters to book rides in three simple steps: choose Pickup and drop, select number of rides, choose the duration for commute, and the ride is booked. Commuters using the service can either pay directly or bill their fare to the company. Furthermore, Meru, which also has electric vehicles in its fleet, is offering a discount of up to 40 per cent in Mumbai and Delhi, to commuters who opt for and EV ride. Going forward, Meru Reserve plans to expand its service beyond employee transportation.

