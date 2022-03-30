China Beefs Up Rights Of Workers In Ride-Hailing Industry
In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms and provide social insurance for drivers.
China issued guidance on Tuesday to strengthen protection of employee rights and interests in new transport sectors.
