MG Astor Snapped Testing With AI Inside Camouflage Ahead Of Unveil

MG Motor India is all set to introduce its fourth product in the country. Dubbed as the MG Astor, this compact SUV will not only be the brand's most affordable offering but will get Artificial Intelligence (AI) as one of the key highlights of the car. In fact, the MG Astor will be the first to get the Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) software that integrates technologies such as Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence and more. Giving a glimpse of the same, the test mule of the upcoming MG car was spotted in Delhi wearing the AI Inside camouflage.

This does make it a possibility that the upcoming MG Astor might get an 'AI Inside' badge on the car, similar to the 'Internet Inside' badge that comes with the MG Hector. In a bid to further amplify the same, MG has partnered with Reliance Jio, who will provide its 4G connectivity suite via an e-SIM along with IoT tech for access to real-time infotainment and telematics.

The MG Astor will bring an AI-enabled era to cars in India, and the company will extend the technology to its future launches as well. The Astor meanwhile, is essentially a petrol-powered derivative of the MG ZS EV. It draws power from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine that will develop about 141 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The motor is likely to be paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

The feature list will include LED headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler. The cabin will remain identical to the ZS EV, so do expect to see Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital console with i-Smart connect and a sunroof. More details on the new Astor will be available soon.

