MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch

MG Motor India recently unveiled the highly awaited Gloster SUV in the Indian market. Apart from the unveiling, the British car maker also started taking bookings for the full-size SUV with a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Interested buyers can book the SUV via the company's website, or by visiting their nearest MG Motor India dealership. The upcoming Gloster will be a flagship SUV from MG and it is expected to go on sale in India sometime next month. Ahead of its launch, variant details, colour options, dimensions and specifications of the SUV have been revealed on the official website.

The 2020 MG Gloster SUV will be offered in four trims - Smart, Sharp, Savvy, and Super. The carmaker has revealed that the Smart, Sharp, and Savvy trim will be seen in the six-seater configuration while the Sharp and Super trims will be offered in the seven-seat layout. The SUV will be made available in four exiting body colours - Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White. Dimension-wise, the Gloster SUV will measure 4,985 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and 1,867 mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

The MG Gloster SUV will come in four trim options - Sharp, Super, Savvy & Smart

Aesthetic appeal of the SUV is simple yet appealing that is highlighted by an octagonal signature-style grille, floating roof design, LED headlamps with auto-levelling, turn-indicators on ORVMs, diamond cut alloys, outside mirror with logo projection, steering assist cornering lamp, dual barrel twin chrome exhaust, LED tail lights, rear 'Gloster' emblem' and more.

We already know that MG's flagship SUV will be another feature-loaded product. It will get a host of creature comforts such as 12.3-inch infotainment screen with iSmart connected car technology, a 12-speaker music system, an 8-inch digital instrument console, three-zone climate control, second-row captain seats, ventilation function for front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 64 - colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, intelligent start-stop, rain-sensing wipers and more. It will be India's first ever SUV with level 1 autonomous driving technology, ADAS. It includes hands-free parking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, collision avoidance system and blind-spot monitoring.



For safety, the SUV will be equipped with 6 airbags, automatic vehicle hold (AVH), 360 around view camera, driver fatigue reminder system, hill hold control (HHC), ESP, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, heated ORVM, Electric parking brake with auto-hold and more.

The upcoming MG Gloster SUV will come with a choice of two diesel engines.

The SUV will come in two engine options - 2.0-litre Turbo diesel and 2.0-litre Twin Turbo diesel. The former is tuned to churn out 160.7 bhp of maximum power at 4,000 rpm with peak torque of 375 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm. The latter is a powerful unit making 215 bhp at 4,000 rpm with 480 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,400 rpm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with a 4WD drivetrain system limited to the twin-turbo diesel only.

