MG Motor, Attero Partner To Recycle EV Batteries In India

MG Motor India has joined hands with Attero and this partnership is aimed at reusing and recycling the Lithium ion batteries of EVs in India after their end-of-life. Attero, India's largest electronic asset management company and clean-tech provider, conducts its battery end-of-use management in India.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery's end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimize the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy."

The MG ZS EV uses a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a synchronous motor

With more people purchasing EVs, MG's idea to provide a 360 degree environment for a buyer of an electric car is laudable. The company currently has only the ZS EV in its line up but promises that there will be more coming soon. Priced at Rs. 20.99 lakh, the ZS EV provides 419 km of all electric range. MG has already partnered with Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of ZS EV batteries. Under the partnership, Exicom plans to re-deploy MG ZS EV batteries at the end of their useful life with the car and put them through a controlled process of evaluation, disassembly, and repackaging to design custom battery packs for non-automotive applications.