MG Motor India Launches eXpert Online Car Consultation Platform With Eccentric Engine

MG Motor India has partnered with augment reality and digitalisation startup Eccentric Engine to launch a first of its kind online e-consultation platform which leverages augmented reality for a digital showroom experience replete with customer service representatives giving a very visceral access to potential customers anywhere all the time. Initially, the service will launch in select tier 1 cities but by Q2, MG Motor plans on broader access which will be available 24x7.

MG Motor is also saying that the sales representatives from the various dealerships are also being trained and they will also be available for the customers via this online platform. Using the technology developed by Eccentric Engine, MG Motor will deploy an advanced car configurator that leverages augmented reality that works across devices like the mobile phone, tablet or PC syncing with the browsers across platforms. This car configurator will also showcase how accessories will look on the car and also give financing options.

It is an online car configurator that adds real time consultation into the mix

"We are delighted to launch MG eXpert, a human-driven, voice-enabled AI-backed platform. As an Auto-Tech brand, MG has introduced several industry 'firsts' in the Indian automotive space. With a tech-backed seamless customer experience at the core of our brand philosophy, MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple & convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership. We look forward to offering a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to our customers from the comfort of their home," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer - MG Motor India.

Through this live streamed augmented reality experience users can choose the colour palette of the car, connect directly with MG's anointed experts and also book test drives where the car will be brought to their door step. In a nutshell, MG Motor is bringing the dealership experience to the customer's doorstep and on some level providing more advanced capability thanks to AR.

"We are thrilled to have progressed our relationship with MG Motor to take virtual interactions to a brand-new level with an integrated suite of products. Our new Experience Manager will provide immense opportunities to our partner MG Motor and their dealership partners to create unparalleled engagement with their customers by changing the very nature of interactions," said Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Eccentric Engine.

Eccentric Engine already has partnerships with the likes of Tata Motors and Citroen. In the case of both these brands, Eccentric Engine powered their online car configurators, however with MG Motor India, it has gone one step beyond.