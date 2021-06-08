MG Motor India To Provide Health Cover To Its Dealer Employees Against COVID-19

Like many companies, MG Motor India has announced that it will provide additional health cover to its dealer employees against COVID-19 pandemic. Under MG Sewa, its community service program, MG dealers will provide free medical insurance, along with compensation of up to Rs. 6 lakh for a year to the family of an employee, in case he/she dies of COVID-19. This is in addition to the already increased medical cover provided by MG dealers to their employees, which includes hospitalisation support in case of COVID-19.

The company also organised a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees. The carmaker also confirmed that the vaccination drive is also extended to all direct contractual employees. Additionally, MG also partnered with regional authorities at its office in Gurugram and Halol as well as regional offices to carry out the free vaccination drive. The vaccination drive is voluntary. In addition, MG also donated 200 beds via Credihealth to patients suffering from COVID-19. Credihealth is an online healthcare platform that helps people search for doctors and hospitals across India. Credihealth recently launched a COVID helpline for asymptomatic and patients suffering from mild COVID-19.

MG Motor India announced the launch of a new 24x7 medical consultation facility for its customers called the MG Healthline. The idea is to provide a platform for MG customers to get online medical consultation. Customers can avail the services by registering themselves on MG's website or through the 'My MG' mobile app. The service includes free consultation with highly qualified doctors for customers and their family members. MG Motor India has been quite active when it comes to working on COVID-19 relief, in the face of the second wave of the pandemic.