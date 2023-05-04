MG Comet Prices To Be Announced Tomorrow

MG Motor India is all set to reveal the price list for all variants of the Comet. The starting price was announced to be at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it one of the most affordable electric cars in India. However, they are yet to announce the variant list of the car along with its pricing which will now be revealed on May 5, 2023. It is an electric car with a 3-door layout and is the company’s latest addition to its EV portfolio. We did have an opportunity to test drive the MG Comet and the review is in the link below.

The MG Comet features a contemporary design and comes with a variety of colour schemes and stickers that will appeal to the younger crowd. It gets safety features like dual front airbags, ABS+ EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and reverse parking camera and sensors among others. The interior of the car features a twin-screen setup with one screen for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the centre console. The car is also equipped with a digital key with sharing for two and iSmart with a range of connected car features.

The Comet EV comes with a 17.3 Kwh Lithium-ion battery pack, producing 41.42 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The estimated charging time from 0 to 100 per cent is 7 hours. The claimed range figures for the car are 230 km. The Comet will be available at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh and will be manufactured at MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat. Its main competitors in the market with respect to pricing will include the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.