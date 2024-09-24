MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, Battery, Prices Compared

MG Motor India surprised everyone with the prices for the Windsor EV, with the all-electric crossover priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, the Windsor is squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV, though it is notably larger, so we've lined it up against the Curvv EV to see just how the new MG EV compares to Tata’s flagship electric SUV.



Also read: MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!



The Windsor has been positioned against the Nexon EV, though it is notably larger.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions

MG Windsor EV Tata Curvv EV Length 4295 mm 4310 mm Width 2126 mm 1810 mm Height 1677 mm 1637 mm Wheelbase 2700 mm 2560 mm Boot Space 604 litres 500 litres

The Curvv looks the part of a proper coupe-SUV and is longer than the Windsor.

In terms of design, both the Curvv EV and Windor EV follow completely different philosophies. The Curvv EV aims to cash in on the popularity of SUVs in the Indian market with its SUV-coupe body style. The Windsor on the other hand features a profile in line with MPVs with cab-forward proportions and a short bonnet.

Also read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared



The Windsor's MPV-like profile apparent from the side; MG EV is wider, taller and sits on a longer wheelbase.

In terms of size, the Curvv EV trumps the MG in terms of length though it falls short in all other physical aspects. The Windsor is wider and taller than the Curvv and also sits on a 140 mm longer wheelbase. Boot space too is larger than in the Curvv.



MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain, Range & Battery Pack

MG Windsor EV Tata Curvv EV 45 Tata Curvv EV 55 Motor Permanent magnet Synchronous Permanent magnet Synchronous Permanent magnet Synchronous Battery Capacity 38 kWh 45 kWh 55 kWh Power 134 bhp 148 bhp 165 bhp Torque 200 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range 331 km 430 km (MIDC) 502 km (MIDC) Charging 3.3 kW AC/ 7.4 kW AC/ 50 kW DC 3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 60 kW DC 3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 70+ kW DC AC Charging Time (0-100%) 13.8 hrs / 6.5 hrs 17.5 hrs / 6.5 hrs (10-100%) 21 hrs / 7.9 hrs DC Charging Time (0-80%) 55 mins 40 mins (10-80%) 40 mins (10-80%)

Also read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared



Moving to the powertrain, the Curvv EV is offered with two powertrains - 45 and 55. The number reflects the size of the battery with the former getting a 45 kWh unit and the latter a 55 kWh pack. These are notably larger than the MG’s 38 kWh battery.



The Tata Curvv EV has a leg up in terms of battery size, power and claimed range; MG's smaller battery juices up faster using AC chargers.

The larger battery packs also translate to greater range with the Curvv EV having a certified range of 430 km for the Curvv EV 45 and 502 km for the 55. The Curvv EV also has a leg up in terms of power and torque over the Windsor. Where the Windsor gets a leg up is in terms of normal charge times. The smaller battery is replenished quicker compared to either unit on the Curvv. The Curvv however has the advantage of higher capacity fast charging, resulting in shorter charge times.



MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Prices

MG Windsor EV Tata Curvv EV Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 13.50 lakh - Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh - Rs 21.99 lakh

The Curvv EV is notably pricier than the Windsor EV. The MG also offers the option of subscription plans for the battery which reduces the cost of acquisition from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher pricing is also reflected in the feature list with the Curvv EV packing in stand-out bits such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system and ventilated front seats.



Also read: MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh



Windsor is notably less expensive compared to the Curvv EV but also lacks some of the latter's features.

The standout bits on the Windsor meanwhile include the 135-degree reclining rear seats, 15.6-inch touchscreen, 256 colour ambient lighting and a panoramic glass roof. The Windsor lacks ADAS.