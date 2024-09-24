Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, Battery, Prices Compared

While it may rival the Nexon EV in terms of prices, the Windsor’s size also makes it an alternative to the new Curvv EV. We see how the two EVs stack up on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Windsor EV is wider, taller and sits on a longer wheelbase compared to the Curvv EV
  • Curvv EV gets more powerful electric motors and larger battery packs
  • Curvv is notably more expensive but packs in more tech

MG Motor India surprised everyone with the prices for the Windsor EV, with the all-electric crossover priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, the Windsor is squarely aimed at the Tata Nexon EV, though it is notably larger, so we've lined it up against the Curvv EV to see just how the new MG EV compares to Tata’s flagship electric SUV.
 

Also read: MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!
 

MG windsor image 11

The Windsor has been positioned against the Nexon EV, though it is notably larger.

 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions

 MG Windsor EVTata Curvv EV
Length4295 mm4310 mm
Width2126 mm1810 mm
Height1677 mm1637 mm
Wheelbase2700 mm2560 mm
Boot Space604 litres500 litres
Tata Curvv ev 32

The Curvv looks the part of a proper coupe-SUV and is longer than the Windsor.

 

In terms of design, both the Curvv EV and Windor EV follow completely different philosophies. The Curvv EV aims to cash in on the popularity of SUVs in the Indian market with its SUV-coupe body style. The Windsor on the other hand features a profile in line with MPVs with cab-forward proportions and a short bonnet.

 

Also read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
 

MG windsor image 10

The Windsor's MPV-like profile apparent from the side; MG EV is wider, taller and sits on a longer wheelbase.

 

In terms of size, the Curvv EV trumps the MG in terms of length though it falls short in all other physical aspects. The Windsor is wider and taller than the Curvv and also sits on a 140 mm longer wheelbase. Boot space too is larger than in the Curvv.
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain, Range & Battery Pack

 

 MG Windsor EVTata Curvv EV 45Tata Curvv EV 55
MotorPermanent magnet SynchronousPermanent magnet SynchronousPermanent magnet Synchronous
Battery Capacity38 kWh45 kWh55 kWh
Power134 bhp148 bhp165 bhp
Torque200 Nm215 Nm215 Nm
Claimed Range331 km430 km (MIDC)502 km (MIDC)
Charging3.3 kW AC/ 7.4 kW AC/ 50 kW DC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 60 kW DC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC / 70+ kW DC
AC Charging Time (0-100%)13.8 hrs / 6.5 hrs17.5 hrs / 6.5 hrs (10-100%)21 hrs / 7.9 hrs
DC Charging Time (0-80%)55 mins40 mins (10-80%)40 mins (10-80%)

Also read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
 

Moving to the powertrain, the Curvv EV is offered with two powertrains - 45 and 55. The number reflects the size of the battery with the former getting a 45 kWh unit and the latter a 55 kWh pack. These are notably larger than the MG’s 38 kWh battery.
 

Tata Curvv 10

The Tata Curvv EV has a leg up in terms of battery size, power and claimed range; MG's smaller battery juices up faster using AC chargers.

 

The larger battery packs also translate to greater range with the Curvv EV having a certified range of 430 km for the Curvv EV 45 and 502 km for the 55. The Curvv EV also has a leg up in terms of power and torque over the Windsor. Where the Windsor gets a leg up is in terms of normal charge times. The smaller battery is replenished quicker compared to either unit on the Curvv. The Curvv however has the advantage of higher capacity fast charging, resulting in shorter charge times.
 

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Prices

 MG Windsor EVTata Curvv EV
Prices (ex-showroom)Rs 13.50 lakh - Rs 15.50 lakhRs 17.49 lakh - Rs 21.99 lakh

The Curvv EV is notably pricier than the Windsor EV. The MG also offers the option of subscription plans for the battery which reduces the cost of acquisition from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher pricing is also reflected in the feature list with the Curvv EV packing in stand-out bits such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system and ventilated front seats.
 

Also read: MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh 
 

MG windsor image 12

Windsor is notably less expensive compared to the Curvv EV but also lacks some of the latter's features.

 

The standout bits on the Windsor meanwhile include the 135-degree reclining rear seats, 15.6-inch touchscreen, 256 colour ambient lighting and a panoramic glass roof. The Windsor lacks ADAS.

# MG Motors# MG Motor India# MG Windsor EV Features# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV# Tata Curvv EV# Tata Curvv# Tata Curvv Electric# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The MG Windsor EV is the third electric car from the brand and offers a claimed range of 332 km. The EV is offered in 3 trims - Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!
  • MG’s latest EV may be similar in size to a compact sedan but its prices overlap that of Tata’s all-electric micro-SUV.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV: Price, Variants Explained
  • MG’s latest electric vehicle, the Windsor, is available in three variants and four exterior colour schemes.
    MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh
  • The prices for the Comet EV and ZS EV now start at Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively under the battery as a service scheme.
    MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option

Latest News

  • The new variant makes the TVS Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before
    TVS Raider Drum Variant Launched At Rs 84,869
  • The signing ceremony took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit.
    Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products
  • Available in limited numbers, the Signature Edition adds bling and exclusivity to the flagship Bavarian SUV
    BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
  • The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4m segment and will launch in India in 2025.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
  • Discounts are available on the QJ Motor SRC series, which includes the SRC 250 and SRC 500.
    QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 Available With Discounts Up To Rs 40,000
  • 125cc scooter gets additional tech such as a LED daytime running lamp and an ‘Answer Back’ function.
    Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Gets New Features; Priced At Rs 98,130
  • The Exter is the eighth Hyundai model to be exported from India.
    India-Made Hyundai Exter Launched In South Africa
  • How does the recently launched Triumph Speed T4 go up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
    Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design, Powertrains, Prices Compared
  • MG’s latest EV may be similar in size to a compact sedan but its prices overlap that of Tata’s all-electric micro-SUV.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV: Price, Variants Explained

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, Battery, Prices Compared
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved