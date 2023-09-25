Login

Montra Electric And Exponent Energy Partner To Launch Rapid Charging Electric 3-Wheeler

Exponent Energy will extend its operations to five more cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

25-Sep-23 04:23 PM IST

  • Montra Electric and Exponent Energy partner to develop rapid-charging electric 3-wheelers, reducing charging time to 15 minutes for a 0 to 100 per cent charge.
  • Exponent Energy's e^pack battery technology has a 3000-cycle life warranty with only 13 per cent degradation.
  • Montra Electric plans to expand its EV offerings and showrooms across India, while Exponent Energy aims to deploy 1,000 e^pumps and power 25,000 EVs in multiple cities by 2025.

Montra Electric, the EV brand under the Murugappa Group, and Exponent Energy, an energy-tech startup, have announced a partnership to develop rapid charging EVs in the 3-wheeler segment.

 

Montra Electric is set to introduce a rapid charging 3-wheel variant equipped with Exponent's 8.8 kWh epack. This EV will be capable of achieving a 0 to 100 per cent charge in 15 minutes at Exponent's e^pump charging network, while also offering the option for slower home charging. Notably, Exponent's e^pack comes with a 3000-cycle life warranty, even with 100 per cent rapid charging, as independently verified by TUV India, with only 13 per cent degradation observed after 3000 cycles of rapid charging.


Montra Electric is introducing its Super Auto in the Three Wheeler Passenger Category, with plans to launch its Three Wheeler Cargo Proposition in early 2024. Exponent Energy has made 15-minute rapid charging feasible with its proprietary energy stack, comprising the e^pack battery pack, e^pump charging station, and e^plug connector. Exponent uses innovative battery management systems and charging algorithms to minimise lithium plating, ensuring a longer epack life. To combat extreme heat, they employ a water-based offboard thermal management system with an advanced HVAC system in the e^pump.

 

Elaborating on the partnership, Arun Vinayak, Co-founder & CEO, Exponent Energy said, “It’s a privilege to be partnering with Montra Electric to rapidly electrify last-mile mobility. With their strength in vehicle design, manufacturing, distribution, and financing with our focus on energy tech and rapid charging network, we will together launch zero compromise EVs. 15 minute rapid charging kills charging anxiety and is crucial to delivering uptime and flexibility in operations needed for last- mile mobility. Like refuelling a diesel vehicle, customers will enjoy the same level of freedom as ICE vehicles, while reaping all the advantages of going electric.”


Montra Electric currently operates around 40 showrooms in South India and plans to expand across the rest of the country by the end of the fiscal year. They are also working on introducing more product variants to cater to a wide range of customer needs.


Exponent Energy has already commenced commercial operations in Bengaluru, with over 30 e^pumps and several hundred vehicles delivered to customers in the last quarter. By the close of 2023, Exponent Energy will extend its operations to five more cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The company's goal is to deploy 1,000 e^pumps and power 25,000 EVs by 2025.

 

Mr. Kalyan Kumar Paul, Managing Director, TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd expressed confidence in the partnership with Exponent Energy and conveyed his best wishes mentioning, “This will be a key enabler in the Electric Adoption journey”.


Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sushant Jena, Head, Montra Electric 3W Division said, “We are excited to partner with Exponent Energy to offer a 15-minute Rapid charging option to our valued customers. It’s a perfect fit in our product proposition, addressing the range anxiety of our customers who are looking to do more trips everyday”.


 

