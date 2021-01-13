New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch

The SUV was previewed in the form of Tata Buzzard Concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Tata Motors will be revealing the new Safari flagship SUV in India very soon. The Indian carmaker recently confirmed that it would be resurrecting the Safari nameplate for the production version of the 7-seater version of the Harrier. The SUV is one of the highly awaited cars in the Indian market since its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas. The company has already commenced the production of the all-new Safari, and recently a couple of images were leaked online. Now, a new set of images have surfaced online ahead of its official launch.

The production of the Safari is already underway and it will soon arrive at the authorised showrooms.

As seen in the images, the SUV is seen with a new dark blue colour that we also saw in a previous spy shot when it was spotted without camouflage. The leaked image clearly shows 'Safari' badging on the boot lid, with LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, massive rear windscreen, a beefier rear bumper, and more. The Indian carmaker has been teasing the upcoming 7-seater SUV on its social media accounts.

The SUV will sport a slightly different grille with large honeycomb patter and chrome highlights which was recently teased by the company. It will also sport projector headlamps, squared wheel arches and more. On the inside, Tata's flagship model could get the signature-style oak brown dual-tone dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, a 7-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers, and more.

The 7-seater SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas

Mechanically, the soon-to-be-launched Safari SUV will be powered by the same BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. It is the same engine that also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The oil burner is tuned to churn out 168 bhp of maximum power against 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options might include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

