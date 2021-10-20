New Gen Range Rover Pictures Leaked Ahead Of World Debut

We just about told you that the Land Rover teased the new generation Range Rover and it will make its global debut on October 26, but now there are images of the car fully revealed that have created quite the row on social media. The leaked images give us a glimpse into what the car will look like and leaves nothing to anyone's imagination. As you can clearly see that the front-end shape, grille and headlight arrangement is very similar to the one used on the current generation Range Rover family. However, it looks like Land Rover has smoothened all the edges and hence looks more futuristic in terms of design.

The two-box profile of the car remains, and it gets a strong shoulder line while we can see a vertical detailing on the front door just near the A-Pillar. What is clearly visible in these pictures is also the rear of the car and we see that the taillight runs the full width on the tail gate and the vertical lighting clusters on the corners of the rear also look quite opulent.

There is also a picture of the cabin and we notice the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system which has now become a staple in the other cars from the Land Rover family. The new Range Rover will be the first Land Rover to be based on the company's brand new MLA Flex platform, which has been designed to keeping in mind internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

On the powertrain front, we expect the new Range Rover to get the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 which we have seen on cars like the X5 and even the X7. While for now, this is just conjecture, we wait to see what the company reveals on October 26.

Pics: cochepias via Instagram