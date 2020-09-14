New-Gen Suzuki Jimny To Be Revived In Europe As A Light Commercial Vehicle

The new generation Suzuki Jimny was introduced in Europe in 2018 and has received raving reviews for being the brilliant modern-day off-roader. Despite its impressive off-road and on-road capabilities, the SUV is big on emissions by European standards, which is why the model was destined to be discontinued in 2021. However, it now seems the Suzuki has worked its way around the emission norms and the Jimny will continue to be available on sale, albeit as a light commercial vehicle instead of a passenger vehicle.

Also Read: Suzuki Jimny To Be Axed In The UK By 2021

The Suzuki Jimny's 1.5-litre petrol engine emits 170 g/km of CO2 on the automatic and 154 g/km on the manual

To meet the commercial vehicle requirements, the new-generation Suzuki Jimny ditches its rear seats. Surprisingly, that's the only crucial change that the automaker has made to the SUV to make it saleable in Europe. The big change though comes in the fleet average emissions for commercial vehicles, which is more lenient at 147 g/km. In comparison, the European Union mandates a fleet average of 96 g/km for passenger vehicles for automakers.

The rear seats have been removed on the commercial version and you get a flat floor with 33 litres of extra boot space

The problem is that the Suzuki Jimny's 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine emits 170 g/km of CO2 on the automatic and 154 g/kg on the manual, which would drive up the fleet average emissions for the manufacturer. Both the figures are well above the prescribed average that will be mandatory in Europe from 2021 onwards. To ensure low tailpipe emissions, Suzuki has equipped with its entire range with mild-hybrid technology. The Swift and the Ignis use a 12-volt system while the rest of the range including the Grand Vitara, Swift Sport, S-Cross and the newly-launched Across SUV get the more sophisticated 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

Also Read: Xiaomi Introduces Suzuki Jimny 1:16 RC Scale Model In China

The Suzuki Jimny is expected to arrive in India in the larger Sierra version that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

By identifying the Suzuki Jimny as a commercial offering, the manufacturer manages to circumvent the regulation while staying within the levels prescribed by the EU. Apart from the rear seat, the automaker continues to offer all the features on the SUV including the AllGrip four-wheel-drive system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), eCall emergency messaging, touchscreen infotainment system, three-link axle suspension and more. The removal of the rear seat does bring a flat floor while improving cargo capacity by 33 litres. The Jimny offers a total boot space of 863 litres. Those purchasing the Jimny will be eligible to claim the VAT on the purchase, in-line with the taxation norms in Europe.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Jimny Revealed

The Suzuki Jimny is one of the more eagerly awaited models in India and we do have our hopes up with the SUV being showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. There is no word yet on the launch timeline of the offering. The new Jimny will compete against the all-new Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the segment with prices likely to begin under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.