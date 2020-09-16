New Cars and Bikes in India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India

Maruti Suzuki India has started testing the new-generation Celerio hatchback, which is expected to be launched in the country during the festive season.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to be launched in 2021

  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be built on Suzukis Heartect platform
  • The new-gen Maruti Celerio will be launched during the festive period
  • It is likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol motor

Maruti Suzuki India has been readying the new generation model of the Celerio hatchback for quite some time now. And, the Japanese carmaker has started testing the car in the country now. The next-generation Celerio has been spotted testing on the Indian roads for the first time. The car is likely to go on sale in the country next year from what we know. The current generation Celerio has been in the market for six years now, and it has managed to clock some good numbers each month, irrespective of the rising competition in the segment.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 7 Lakh Sales Milestone In 10 Years​

omc31bl

The test mule of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been spied testing

As seen in the spy images, the second-generation Celerio is completely draped with heavy camouflage concealing all the details. The test mule appears to be bigger than the current model, which is fairly compact. The wheelbase also seems to be longer but we won't make any presumptions. 

The all-new Celerio hatchback is likely to be based on Suzuki's new generation Heartect platform that underpins Maruti Suzuki's new cars. This includes Maruti Suzuki WagonR, S-Presso, Swift and Baleno. The new 2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to sport an upmarket cabin with better seats and better equipment. Additionally, the car could also get modern features like SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit, reverse camera, and more.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark​

6rbgs158

The next-gen Maruti Celerio will be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Mechanically, the Indo-Japanese carmaker will continue to use the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that also powers the current model. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor that develops 66 bhp and 90 Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT unit.

