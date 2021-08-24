New Generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Date Officially Announced

  • Home
The countdown has begun for the launch of the new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 that arrives right in time ahead of the festive season next month.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
24-Aug-21 08:58 PM IST
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched on September 1, 2021
  • The new-generation Classic 350 will be based on the J platform
  • The new RE Classic 350 is expected to be priced from Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-)

The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Classic 350 finally gets a launch date and the motorcycle will be launched on September 1, 2021. The Classic range has been the brand's bestselling offering for over a decade now and the new model is extremely important to the company's future. The new Classic 350 will be the second model based on the J platform that also underpins the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that went on sale last year. Previous spy shots have revealed a great deal already about the new Classic 350 including its traditional looks and new colour options. We have ridden the new-gen Classic 350, so do watch out for the review on September 1 at 1 pm.

Also Read: Production-Spec Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted In Two New Colours

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets evolutionary styling retaining its traditional roots | Pic Credit: Gaadiwaadi

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is also expected to draw power from the same 349 cc, single-cylinder engine as the Meteor. The motor is likely to develop the same 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque on the Classic 350 as well. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike will also use telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. The bike is also expected to get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. There could be a rear drum brake option available on the entry-level models.

Other notable features that we expect to see on the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 include an updated instrument console with a digital tripmeter, fuel gauge and odometer. The model could also get the Tripper navigation pod from the Meteor, which could be specific to the higher variants. Also expect to see a host of personalisation options right from different colours schemes, accessories and more.

Also Read: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350's Tripper Navigation Display Uncovered In New Spy Photos

ju3bn7oo

The instrument cluster will feature an analogue speedometer with a digital readout and even the Tripper navigation pod | Pic Credit: Rushlane

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is presently priced from Rs. 1.79 lakh, going up to Rs. 2.06 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Expect the new generation model to get identical pricing when it goes on sale with the top variants commanding a higher price tag with all the features onboard. The new Classic 350 will compete with the Honda CB350 H'ness, Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa, and the likes in the segment.

