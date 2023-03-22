New Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs VW Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia Vs Maruti Ciaz: Specifications Comparison

Hyundai has refreshed its push in the compact sedan space with the launch of the new sixth-gen Verna. Priced from Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Verna now sits on a longer wheelbase and unlike its predecessor, is a petrol-only sedan. Buyers can opt between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated or 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit with a total of four trims available.

The new Verna is also quite distinctive in looks featuring Hyundai’s latest parametric design language with sharp lines, cuts and creases. Hyundai has also packed in plenty of tech on board including BlueLink connected car tech, heated and ventilated front seats and even Level 2 ADAS functions.

While a proper review and comparison will have to wait, we see how the sedan compares to the rest of the segment on paper.

Hyundai Verna Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Maruti Ciaz Length 4,535 mm 4,574-4,583 mm 4,561 mm 4,541 mm 4,490 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,748 mm 1,752 mm 1,752 mm 1,730 mm Height 1,475 mm 1,489 mm 1,507 mm 1,507 mm 1,485 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm 2,600 mm 2,651 mm 2,651 mm 2,650 mm Boot Space 528 litres 506 litres 521 litres 521 litres 510 litres

In terms of size, the Verna now features the longest wheelbase in the segment while bootspace too is marginally more than in the Virtus and Slavia. The long wheelbase however doesn’t transition to the length with the Verna one of the shortest sedans here. The City has the advantage in overall length while the Ciaz is the smallest at under 4.5 metres long. The Verna is the widest sedan in the segment while also being the lowest.

Hyundai Verna Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Maruti Ciaz Engine 1,497cc, 4 cyls, petrol | 1,482cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol 1,498cc, 4 cyls, petrol |1,498 cc, 4 cyls, petrol-hybrid 999cc, 3 cyls, turbo-petrol | 1,498 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol 999cc, 3 cyls, turbo-petrol | 1,498 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol 1,462cc, 4 cyls, petrol Power 113 bhp at 6,300 rpm | 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm 114 bhp at 6,600 rpm | 97 bhp at 5,600-6,400 rpm 114 bhp at 5,000-5,500 rpm | 148 bhp at 5,000-6,000 rpm 114 bhp at 5,000-5,500 rpm | 148 bhp at 5,000-6,000 rpm 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm Torque 143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm | 253 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm | 127 Nm at 4,500-5,000 rpm 178 Nm at 1,750-4,500 rpm | 250 Nm at 1,600-3,500 rpm 178 Nm at 1,750-4,500 rpm | 250 Nm at 1,600-3,500 rpm 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm Electric Motor power --- 107 bhp --- --- --- Electric Motor torque --- 253 Nm --- --- --- System output --- 125 bhp --- --- --- Gearbox 6-speed MT / CVT | 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / CVT | e-CVT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT | 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT | 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT Fuel Economy 18.60 kmpl (MT), 19.60 kmpl (CVT) | 20 kmpl (MT), 20.60 kmpl (DCT) 17.8 kmpl (MT), 18.4 kmpl (CVT) | 27.13 kmpl 19.40 kmpl (MT), 18.12 kmpl (AT) | 18.67 kmpl 19.47 kmpl (MT), 18.07 kmpl (AT) | 18.72 kmpl (MT), 18.41 kmpl (DCT) 20.65 kmpl (MT), 20.04 kmpl (AT)

All sedans here now o0ffer only petrol engine options. Starting with the base units, the Verna’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol is par for the course on the segment with figures similar to that in the Honda City. The 1.0-litre TSI units of the Virtus and Slavia too make similar power though have a notable torque advantage at 178 Nm compared to 143.8 Nm of the Verna and 145 Nm of the City. The Verna’s new 1.5 turbo-petrol meanwhile becomes the most powerful unit in the segment at 156 bhp and 253 Nm – 10 bhp and 3 Nm more than the 1.5 TSI in the Virtus and Slavia.

The City also gets a strong hybrid derivative in the Indian market which is the most fuel efficient model in the compact sedan segment.