New Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs VW Virtus Vs Skoda Slavia Vs Maruti Ciaz: Specifications Comparison

We see how the new Verna compares to the rest of the competition in the compact sedan segment on paper.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
22-Mar-23 06:01 PM IST
Highlights
  • Verna 1.5 Turbo now most powerful engine in the class
  • Verna has the longest wheelbase in the segment
  • City has shortest wheelbase in the segment

Hyundai has refreshed its push in the compact sedan space with the launch of the new sixth-gen Verna. Priced from Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Verna now sits on a longer wheelbase and unlike its predecessor, is a petrol-only sedan. Buyers can opt between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated or 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit with a total of four trims available.

Also read: Sixth-Gen Hyundai Verna Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 10.90 Lakh

The new Verna is also quite distinctive in looks featuring Hyundai’s latest parametric design language with sharp lines, cuts and creases. Hyundai has also packed in plenty of tech on board including BlueLink connected car tech, heated and ventilated front seats and even Level 2 ADAS functions.

While a proper review and comparison will have to wait, we see how the sedan compares to the rest of the segment on paper.

 Hyundai VernaHonda CityVolkswagen VirtusSkoda SlaviaMaruti Ciaz
Length4,535 mm4,574-4,583 mm4,561 mm4,541 mm4,490 mm
Width1,765 mm1,748 mm1,752 mm1,752 mm1,730 mm
Height1,475 mm1,489 mm1,507 mm1,507 mm1,485 mm
Wheelbase2,670 mm2,600 mm2,651 mm2,651 mm2,650 mm
Boot Space528 litres506 litres521 litres521 litres510 litres

 

In terms of size, the Verna now features the longest wheelbase in the segment while bootspace too is marginally more than in the Virtus and Slavia. The long wheelbase however doesn’t transition to the length with the Verna one of the shortest sedans here. The City has the advantage in overall length while the Ciaz is the smallest at under 4.5 metres long. The Verna is the widest sedan in the segment while also being the lowest.

 Hyundai VernaHonda CityVolkswagen VirtusSkoda SlaviaMaruti Ciaz
Engine1,497cc, 4 cyls, petrol | 1,482cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol1,498cc, 4 cyls, petrol |1,498 cc, 4 cyls, petrol-hybrid999cc, 3 cyls, turbo-petrol | 1,498 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol999cc, 3 cyls, turbo-petrol | 1,498 cc, 4 cyls, turbo-petrol1,462cc, 4 cyls, petrol
Power113 bhp at 6,300 rpm | 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm114 bhp at 6,600 rpm | 97 bhp at 5,600-6,400 rpm114 bhp at 5,000-5,500 rpm | 148 bhp at 5,000-6,000 rpm114 bhp at 5,000-5,500 rpm | 148 bhp at 5,000-6,000 rpm103 bhp at 6,000 rpm
Torque143.8 Nm at 4,500 rpm | 253 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm145 Nm at 4,300 rpm | 127 Nm at 4,500-5,000 rpm178 Nm at 1,750-4,500 rpm | 250 Nm at 1,600-3,500 rpm178 Nm at 1,750-4,500 rpm | 250 Nm at 1,600-3,500 rpm138 Nm at 4,400 rpm
Electric Motor power---107 bhp---------
Electric Motor torque---253 Nm---------
System output---125 bhp---------
Gearbox6-speed MT / CVT | 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT6-speed MT / CVT | e-CVT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT | 7-speed DCT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT | 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT5-speed MT / 4-speed AT
Fuel Economy18.60 kmpl (MT), 19.60 kmpl (CVT) | 20 kmpl (MT), 20.60 kmpl (DCT)17.8 kmpl (MT), 18.4 kmpl (CVT) | 27.13 kmpl19.40 kmpl (MT), 18.12 kmpl (AT) | 18.67 kmpl19.47 kmpl (MT), 18.07 kmpl (AT) | 18.72 kmpl (MT), 18.41 kmpl (DCT)20.65 kmpl (MT), 20.04 kmpl (AT)

 

All sedans here now o0ffer only petrol engine options. Starting with the base units, the Verna’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol is par for the course on the segment with figures similar to that in the Honda City. The 1.0-litre TSI units of the Virtus and Slavia too make similar power though have a notable torque advantage at 178 Nm compared to 143.8 Nm of the Verna and 145 Nm of the City. The Verna’s new 1.5 turbo-petrol meanwhile becomes the most powerful unit in the segment at 156 bhp and 253 Nm – 10 bhp and 3 Nm more than the 1.5 TSI in the Virtus and Slavia. 

The City also gets a strong hybrid derivative in the Indian market which is the most fuel efficient model in the compact sedan segment.

line