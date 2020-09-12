New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has been spotted with an all new front grille design

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be launched on October 2, 2020

Highlights

  • The 2020 Mahindra Thar gets a new griile.
  • It is similar to the model we drove last month in profile and at the rear
  • It remains unchanged in terms of design and cabin layout and features.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar simply wowed us when it finally broke cover on August 15. We were impressed by the way the new generation of the SUV has shaped up. But now there are spy shots of the Thar sporting a new grille and these have surfaced online right ahead of the October 2, 2020 launch of the car

Also Read: Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?

e4phne7c

The Thar that we drove had a 7-slat grille.

The new seven-slat grille we see in these spy images looks familiar and reminds us of the original Thar. The headlamp housing is similar to what we've seen before 

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too

emeopuag

The new Mahindra Thar remains similar in profile and at the rear to the model we drove last month.

Other than that, the test mule looks identical to the Thar we drove in August. The new Mahindra Thar is a big-leap over its predecessor and very potently defines the lifestyle off-roader class in India. Of course, it's still a capable off-roader but gets new elements like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto and even a convertible roof option.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive

d2r8elpg

On the inside it gets new interiors.

Under the hood, it gets two new engine options and for the first time a petrol engine and an automatic transmission have joined the line-up. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine belts out 148 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The diesel Thar is powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk BS6 engine that churns out 128 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic is also on offer.

0 Comments

Image Source: 4x4 on Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon
Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event Tesla's Founder Elon Musk Is Promising Exciting Things On Battery Day Event
McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship McLaren Wants Sergio Perez To Drive At The IndyCar Championship
Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500 Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Will Be Available With Starting EMIs Of Rs. 4,500
Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation Nikola Threatens Hindenburg With Litigation
Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France
European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 %
Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 %
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities