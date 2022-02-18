New Maruti Suzuki Baleno India Launch Date Announced

As previously reported by us, Maruti Suzuki India will launch the new generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the country on February 23, 2022, the company has confirmed. The highly anticipated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature several changes from its predecessor, not just in terms of exterior/ interior design, and features along with a new transmission option. Moreover, the 2022 Baleno will be its most tech-laden model, as it receives several updates to its gadgetry as well as enhanced safety features. Bookings are also open for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno at an initial token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The new Baleno will receive a segment-first 360-degree camera system.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a comprehensive upgrade to its features list, and so, the new Baleno will come equipped with a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus infotainment system which also features a new sound system with ARKAMAYS tuning, as well as a segment-first 360-degree camera system. It is also expected to get connected car features along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and we expect Maruti to also offer an in-built navigation system in the new SmartPlay Pro Plus.

The new SmartPlay Pro Plus system will get a new interface and sharper graphics.

Besides, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also expected to get a complete revamp of its cabin, possibly featuring an updated instrument console along with an upmarket fit and finish. Lastly, the new Baleno will also feature a segment-first Heads-Up Display (HUD) unit.

A recent teaser revealed new LED taillights on the new Baleno.

At the heart lies the same tried and tested 1.2-litre VVT motor, and a 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT engine, with no change in their power outputs. The transmission will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an automatic CVT unit for the former, coupled with a mild-hybrid system. The turbo petrol unit will most likely receive a six-speed torque converter unit, replacing the CVT gearbox from the current model.

Once launched, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and Toyota Glanza in the Indian market.