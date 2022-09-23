New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India Launch On September 26, 2022

Maruti Suzuki will launch the much-awaited new Grand Vitara in India on September 26, 2022. The sister model to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Grand Vitara will go on sale with standard petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options with the former also getting all-wheel drive. Bookings for the SUV have been open for a while now with the company saying that it had received over 53,000 bookings earlier this month with a large portion for the strong hybrid.

The new Grand Vitara will go on sale in a total of 6 variants – four for the standard petrol (mild hybrid) and two for the strong hybrid (Intelligent hybrid) – with the top-spec mild hybrid petrol getting the option of all-wheel drive. The strong hybrid meanwhile is front-wheel drive only.

The mild-hybrid petrol gets the familiar 1.5-litre K15 DualJet engine from the Ertiga and XL6 developing 102 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic with the all-wheel drive option only available with the manual. The strong hybrid meanwhile pairs a Toyota sourced 1.5-litre petrol mill paired with an AC synchronous motor to develop a combined 114 bhp. Power is sent to the wheels via a eCVT gearbox.

On the equipment front, the Grand Vitara packs in plenty of it particularly on higher variants. The fully-loaded models get bits such as the 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ infotainment touchscreen, connected car tech, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and more. However tech such as a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, puddle lamps, heads-up display and tyre pressure monitoring are exclusive to the strong hybrid.

The New Grand Vitara will go up against compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the Toyota urban Cruiser Hyryder