  • Home
  • News
  • Oil At Seven-Year High As Ukraine Crisis Overshadows Fed

Oil At Seven-Year High As Ukraine Crisis Overshadows Fed

Oil extended gains to seven-year highs above $90 a barrel on Thursday as the Ukraine crisis outweighed signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.
authorBy Carandbike Team
27-Jan-22 09:12 PM IST
Oil At Seven-Year High As Ukraine Crisis Overshadows Fed banner

Oil extended gains to seven-year highs above $90 a barrel on Thursday as the Ukraine crisis outweighed signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy. Brent crude futures were up 74 cents, or 0.8%, at $90.70 a barrel by 1430 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 87 cents, or 1%, at $88.22. Crude prices had surged on Wednesday, with Brent climbing above $90 a barrel for the first time in seven years amid tensions between Russia and the West.

Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, and the West have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, fanning fears of disruption of energy supplies to Europe. Both contracts were lower in early trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it is likely to raise interest rates in March and plans to end its bond purchases that month in its battle to tame inflation. The U.S. dollar climbed after the announcement, making oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

"A more pronounced price slide is being prevented by the Ukraine crisis, as there are still concerns that Russian oil and gas deliveries could be hampered in the event of a military escalation," Commerzbank said after the morning price dip.

37vqsnko

Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, and the West have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, fanning fears of disruption of energy supplies to Europe

Market attention is also turning to a Feb. 2 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+. The group is likely to stick with a planned increase to its oil output target for March, several OPEC+ sources told Reuters. OPEC+ has raised its output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it unwinds record production cuts made in 2020.

However, the group has faced capacity constraints that have prevented some members from producing at their quota levels. Still, an increase in crude oil and gasoline inventories in the United States alleviated some of the concerns about supply.

Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. That compared with expectations of a decline of 728,000 barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 1.3 million barrels, the most since February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Ukraine To Impose Electricity Supply Restrictions
Ukraine To Impose Electricity Supply Restrictions
4 days ago
Ukraine To Impose Electricity Supply Restrictions
Ukraine To Impose Electricity Supply Restrictions
5 days ago
Oil Rises 2% From Multi-Month Lows On U.S. Gulf Output Cuts, Supply Outlook
Oil Rises 2% From Multi-Month Lows On U.S. Gulf Output Cuts, Supply Outlook
1 month ago
Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Crude, Fuel Stocks Drop, Dollar Weakens
Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Crude, Fuel Stocks Drop, Dollar Weakens
1 month ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh