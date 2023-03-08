Ola Electric Announces Offers On Account Of Holi

Ola Electric has announced festive offers and discounts on the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Customers can avail offers of Rs. 2,000 on the existing Ola S1 variant, and up to Rs. 4,000 on Ola S1 Pro. These are over and above the maximum discount of Rs. 45,000 that one can avail in exchange for their pre-owned petrol two-wheelers. Additionally, customers can now take advantage of exclusive offers worth up to Rs. 6,999 at Ola experience centres.

Ola has also stated that these offers are valid from 8th to 12th March 2023. The company had recently introduced two subscription plans in the form of Ola Care and Ola Care+. Now, as a part of its Holi bonanza, the community members are being rewarded with 50 per cent off on Ola Care+ subscriptions and extended warranties this weekend (11th and 12th) across all its experience centres.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The spirit of Holi truly reflects in our colourful range of scooters. Our Holi offers will add more colour and cheer to the festivities with a best in class mix of technology, performance and service; and exciting offers.”

The former plan includes free labour on service, theft assistance helpline roadside and puncture assistance. The latter offers additional benefits including annual comprehensive diagnostic, free pick up/drop and home service, free consumables, and 24/7 doctor and ambulance service. The prices for the Ola S1 start at Rs. 78,749 while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.13 lakhs. Meanwhile, the prices of the entry-level model S1 Air start from Rs. 84,999 (all prices are Ex-showroom-Delhi)