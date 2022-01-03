One Moto To Set Up EV Manufacturing Unit In Telangana

Electric vehicle brand One Moto has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to set up a manufacturing unit. The new facility will be situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and the brand has announced investments of up to Rs. 250 crore to establish the new manufacturing facility. The new manufacturing plant will have major automation integration with additional semi-robotics, and latest manufacturing machinery to produce cutting edge products, the company announced in a statement. The new plant will be spread across 15 acres of area, on the outskirts of Telangana capital Hyderabad.

The One Moto Electa has a claimed top speed of 100 kmph, with a range of 150 km.

"With the new manufacturing plant, we not only aim to serve our customers in India but also export vehicles to other global markets which One Moto is developing. There is tremendous opportunity to create jobs in the state of Telangana not just at the manufacturing facility, but also in rural areas. We will be also setting up skill development programs with the state since EV after-sales service requires a specialised skillset. We look forward to working with the state government which has been putting all its efforts towards promoting e-mobility. The plant will create almost 500 direct and 2000 indirect jobs in the state. This development will serve larger purposes in all directions for the holistic development of electric mobility ecosystem," said Shubhankar Chaudhry, CEO, One Moto India.

Deliveries of the One Moto Electa electric scooter will begin from February 2022.

The manufacturing plant will produce all One Moto fleet products in addition to two Indian fleets that are to be introduced by Ellysium Automotives, currently promoting One Moto in India. One Moto recently launched its new e-Scooter Electa at the EV India expo in Greater Noida. After the brand launch in India in November 2021, One Moto has already introduced three e-scooters for Indian customers - Byka, Electa, and Commuta. One Moto is a British mobility company shaping and electrifying the last mile mobility sector. The company currently has 75 dealers across India and has its headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana.