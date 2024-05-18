One-off BMW XM Mystique Allure Revealed At Cannes 2024

The BMW XM is the brand’s most powerful series-produced model, and the offering has received a velvet flair at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. BMW is one of the sponsors for the festival, and the automaker has presented the one-off ‘XM Mystique Allure’ co-created with supermodel Naomi Campbell. The flagship M model is finished in purple, but the highlight is the velvet covering the exterior and interior of the high-performing SUV.

Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh

The one-of-a-kind BMW XM Mystique Allure gets a generous dose of velvet across its bodywork. The model further gets thousands of sequins plastered across its body and the cabin in a bid to add more shimmer to the model. BMW says the XM Mystique Allure is designed to look extravagant using exclusive materials from the world of haute couture. It also gets a unique soundtrack devised in cooperation with celebrated film score composer Hans Zimmer.

Purple is said to be Cambell’s favourite colour and BMW has used a deeply saturated ultramarine shade, accentuated by a lustrous matte finish on the XM Mystique Allure. The automaker says the iridescent surfaces have been created with precise handcraftsmanship and take their cues from the eye-catching geometric forms of the car. All of the surfaces inside the car, including the M Lounge in the rear, are covered in purple velvet.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

The BMW XM packs a powerful M Hybrid motor underneath that imposing bodywork. The high-performance offering comes with a 4.4-litre V8 engine combined with an electric motor. The combined power output stands at 644 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

The XM can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds and has an electric-only range of 80 km in pure EV mode. The luxury performance SUV gets an adaptive M suspension, electronically controlled dampers with a new 48-volt system, rear-wheel steering, and reduced body roll via active anti-roll bars.

Also Read: BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

The cabin on this BMW XM continues the velvet theme and purple treatment overall while incorporating a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen with the latest iDrive 8 UI. There’s also ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, ADAS and more. The standard BMW XM retails in India at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom).