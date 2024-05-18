Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

One-off BMW XM Mystique Allure Revealed At Cannes 2024

The one-off BMW XM Mystique Allure has been built in collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell and is covered in velvet on the outside and inside.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The BMW XM Mystique Allure wears purple velvet on the exterior and interior.
  • The one-off model brings high-fashion materials to the performance SUV.
  • The XM Mystique Allure gets a unique soundtrack devised by Hans Zimmer.

The BMW XM is the brand’s most powerful series-produced model, and the offering has received a velvet flair at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. BMW is one of the sponsors for the festival, and the automaker has presented the one-off ‘XM Mystique Allure’ co-created with supermodel Naomi Campbell. The flagship M model is finished in purple, but the highlight is the velvet covering the exterior and interior of the high-performing SUV. 

 

Also Read: BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh

 

BMW XM Mystique Allure 1

 

The one-of-a-kind BMW XM Mystique Allure gets a generous dose of velvet across its bodywork. The model further gets thousands of sequins plastered across its body and the cabin in a bid to add more shimmer to the model. BMW says the XM Mystique Allure is designed to look extravagant using exclusive materials from the world of haute couture. It also gets a unique soundtrack devised in cooperation with celebrated film score composer Hans Zimmer.

 

Purple is said to be Cambell’s favourite colour and BMW has used a deeply saturated ultramarine shade, accentuated by a lustrous matte finish on the XM Mystique Allure. The automaker says the iridescent surfaces have been created with precise handcraftsmanship and take their cues from the eye-catching geometric forms of the car. All of the surfaces inside the car, including the M Lounge in the rear, are covered in purple velvet.

 

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

 

BMW XM Mystique Allure 4

 

The BMW XM packs a powerful M Hybrid motor underneath that imposing bodywork. The high-performance offering comes with a 4.4-litre V8 engine combined with an electric motor. The combined power output stands at 644 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 

 

The XM can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds and has an electric-only range of 80 km in pure EV mode. The luxury performance SUV gets an adaptive M suspension, electronically controlled dampers with a new 48-volt system, rear-wheel steering, and reduced body roll via active anti-roll bars.

 

Also Read: BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

 

BMW XM Mystique Allure 3

 

The cabin on this BMW XM continues the velvet theme and purple treatment overall while incorporating a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen with the latest iDrive 8 UI. There’s also ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, ADAS and more. The standard BMW XM retails in India at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). 

 

# BMW XM Mystique Allure# BMW XM# XM# Cannes 2024# Naomi Campbell# Velvet BMW XM# BMW Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on BMW XM

BMW XM
8.7

BMW XM

Starts at ₹ 2.6 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View XM Specifications
View XM Features

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Citroen is evaluating introducing a bi-fuel petrol-CNG option for the C3, given the family hatch’s popularity with fleet operators and budget-conscious personal vehicle buyers.
    Citroen Evaluating CNG For Its India Line-Up
  • The first fleet induction phase saw Citroen hand over 120 e-C3 EVs in Hyderabad, while the rest will be delivered over the next 12 months.
    Citroen Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 1,000 e-C3 EVs
  • The new-generation Continental GT will be Bentley’s first car built around the new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain.
    Fourth-Generation Bentley Continental GT To Be Unveiled In June
  • Deliveries of the vehicle are slated to commence by August 2024, and the manufacturer aims to deliver 20,000 units this year
    VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country
  • The latest models feature a slew of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic tweaks, and now make even more power than before
    Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore
  • The new program is offered across six locations in India and offers leasing options of up to 60 months.
    Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Program
  • Mahindra revealed that it is examining hybrid technology for its future products in India, but will only start development according to consumer demand
    Mahindra Exploring Hybrid Technology For India But Focus Remains On EVs
  • The renewal underscores the mutual respect between Albon and Williams, highlighting the driver's consistency and leadership within the team.
    F1: Alex Albon Commits To Williams With New Multi-Year Deal
  • TVS Motor Company has launched a ‘Blaze of Black’ Dark edition of the Apache RTR 160 and the Apache RTR 160 4V.
    New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh
  • Only 341 units of the Ducati Monster Senna will be manufactured, representing Senna’s three F1 World Championships and 41 times that he won an F1 race.
    Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna
  • It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.
    BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
  • Models like the BMW i4 M50, the new BMW i4 eDrive35, the first BMW XM, the BMW iX M60, and the BMW iX xDrive50 were among the popular selections.
    Real Madrid Players To Now Drive Electrifed BMWs
  • The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.
    New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
  • The 6 Series Gran Turismo’s Production will soon meet its end after receiving a mid-life cycle update in 2021.
    BMW To Discontinue The 6 Series Gran Turismo Model By End Of 2023
  • The Bundesliga Pilot Application will transform the 31.3-inch rear screen into a live content viewing experience for the rear seat passengers
    BMW Introduces Bundesliga Pilot Application To The BMW Theatre Screen
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved