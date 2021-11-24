Only Trucks, Tempos With CNG Can Enter Delhi From November 27
The government has allowed schools, educational institutions and offices to start operating from November 29 onwards and the step has been taken to keep the air clean and less hazardous for students and people who are stepping out for work.
In a bid to keep a check on the air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government will not allow trucks and tempos that do not have CNG to enter Delhi from November 27. The government has allowed schools, educational institutions and offices to start operating from November 29 onwards and the step has been taken to keep the air clean and less hazardous for students and people who are stepping out for work.
Environment Minister - Gopal Rai said that only CNG and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27. The minister made the announcement after a meeting to review curbs to tackle air pollution. The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3, he said. Rai also urged government staff to use public transport for their commute. "We hired private CNG buses recently. We have decided to use them to ferry employees from government residential colonies such as Gulabi Bagh and Nimri Colony," he added.
The government will also start a shuttle bus service from the Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for its employees. He also said that the air quality has improved over the last three days. The city's AQI is similar to pre-Diwali days and the step has been taken to maintain this air quality and control it from deteriorating any further. On November 13, the city government had ordered to shut down all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities and asked its employees to work from home in a bid to combat air pollution and minimise its effects on health.
