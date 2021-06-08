Piaggio One Electric Scooter Variant Details Revealed

Piaggio unveiled the One electric scooter in May 2021. The new electric scooter was unveiled on social media platform Tik Tok, underscoring Piaggio's intent that the One electric scooter will be targeted at a young audience and have a strong focus on the Chinese market. The scooter is positioned below the Vespa Elettrica and finally, the company has revealed details about variants and specification for the scooter. There will be three variants of the scooter on offer - One, One+ and One Active.

(The Piaggio One electric scooter is targeted at a young audience)

From what we gather, all three variants have the same design and get similar features but the battery and motor are different. The base One variant gets a 48 volt 1.8 kWh battery along with a 1.2 kW motor that propels the scooter to a top speed of 45 kmph and makes 85 Nm of torque. It has a range of 55 km on a single charge. The top-spec One+ variant gets the same motor along with a bigger 2.3 kWh battery unit. The top speed of this variant is 55 kmph too and the range is 100 km on a single charge. And lastly, the One Active too gets a 2.3 kWh battery along with a bigger 2 kW motor which makes 95 Nm and has a top speed of 60 kmph. This model has the maximum range of 85 km on a single charge. All models have a charging time of 6 hours.

(The Piaggio One electric scooter features a digital instrument panel and LED lighting along with 'smart' features)

In terms of features, the Piaggio One gets a digital instrument panel which boasts of a sensor that automatically brightens or dims the display, according to ambient conditions. Billed as a smart scooter, the One will likely feature smartphone connectivity through a dedicated app, and will have features like remote tracking, scooter diagnostics and more, including the possibility of remote diagnostics and anti-theft measures. The scooter also gets full LED lighting as well.

The One is expected to make its debut in European markets sometime this month, and is described as a global e-mobility scooter from the company. Piaggio India is considering electric three-wheelers for the Indian market, and any plans for an electric scooter have been put off for at least a couple of years.