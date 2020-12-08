New Cars and Bikes in India
Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022

Piaggio India intends to extend its India dealership footprint to 350 by the end of 2021, and to increase that number to 450 by the end of 2022.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
Highlights

  • Piaggio to launch the all-new Aprilia SXR 160 by the end of December 2020
  • Piaggio intends to expand India network to 350 dealerships by end of 2021
  • Vespa contributes 55 % of sales, while Aprilia contributes 45 %

Piaggio India, the parent company of Vespa and Aprilia brand of two-wheelers, is targeting a major network expansion spree in India. While the Italian company intends to continue growth with the Vespa brand, the Aprilia brand also contributes almost half of the company's India sales. In fact, India is the highest-selling market for Aprilia across the world, and contributes 45 per cent sales to Piaggio India, CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi said in an online interaction with mediapersons. With sales slowly picking up, and on the path to recovery, Piaggio India intends to add 100 more dealerships across all geographical regions of India, Graffi said.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch

kb865fto

The Vespa brand contributes 55 per cent of Piaggio India's overall sales

The final target of total Piaggio dealerships across India by 2022 is 450, Graffi said, adding that by the end of 2021, the company intends to reach 350 dealerships, and add 100 more dealerships the next year. Piaggio India will be launching the Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter in India by the end of December 2020, with pre-bookings to commence from December 11, 2020. The Aprilia SXR 160 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, and has been designed in Italy, but made specifically for the Indian market.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins Ahead Of Launch

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the newest scooter with maxi-scooter design, but compact dimensions

Also Read: Aprilia To Introduce 300-400 cc Motorcycle In India

0 Comments

The Aprilia SXR 160 gets a maxi-scooter design, but has compact dimensions which is expected to make it easy to ride it in traffic, as well as offer a stable and comfortable ride at high speeds on the highway. The engine will be shared with the Aprilia SR 160, which has a 160 cc, single-cylinder three-valve engine, making 10.7 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The SXR 160 will get all-LED lighting, a full-digital LCD instrument console, and will ride on 12-inch wheels. The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to get segment-best underseat storage space, and will likely be priced at around ₹ 1.25 lakh (Ex-showroom). Speaking to mediapersons in an online interaction, Graffi added that Piaggio India intends to reach 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 units in sales in the next couple of years, between the Vespa and Aprilia brands.

Piaggio Vespa

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Piaggio Vespa
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 91,492
EMI Starts
₹ 3,017 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Piaggio Vespa 150

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Piaggio Vespa 150
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.23 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,045 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
