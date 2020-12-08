Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022

Piaggio India, the parent company of Vespa and Aprilia brand of two-wheelers, is targeting a major network expansion spree in India. While the Italian company intends to continue growth with the Vespa brand, the Aprilia brand also contributes almost half of the company's India sales. In fact, India is the highest-selling market for Aprilia across the world, and contributes 45 per cent sales to Piaggio India, CEO and Managing Director Diego Graffi said in an online interaction with mediapersons. With sales slowly picking up, and on the path to recovery, Piaggio India intends to add 100 more dealerships across all geographical regions of India, Graffi said.

The Vespa brand contributes 55 per cent of Piaggio India's overall sales

The final target of total Piaggio dealerships across India by 2022 is 450, Graffi said, adding that by the end of 2021, the company intends to reach 350 dealerships, and add 100 more dealerships the next year. Piaggio India will be launching the Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter in India by the end of December 2020, with pre-bookings to commence from December 11, 2020. The Aprilia SXR 160 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, and has been designed in Italy, but made specifically for the Indian market.

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the newest scooter with maxi-scooter design, but compact dimensions

The Aprilia SXR 160 gets a maxi-scooter design, but has compact dimensions which is expected to make it easy to ride it in traffic, as well as offer a stable and comfortable ride at high speeds on the highway. The engine will be shared with the Aprilia SR 160, which has a 160 cc, single-cylinder three-valve engine, making 10.7 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The SXR 160 will get all-LED lighting, a full-digital LCD instrument console, and will ride on 12-inch wheels. The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to get segment-best underseat storage space, and will likely be priced at around ₹ 1.25 lakh (Ex-showroom). Speaking to mediapersons in an online interaction, Graffi added that Piaggio India intends to reach 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 units in sales in the next couple of years, between the Vespa and Aprilia brands.

