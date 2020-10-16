New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic

The pandemic has disrupted production and sales for tyremakers worldwide - Pirelli's revenue fell by a third in the first six months of 2020 - and it needed to keep its new tyre development on track for an expected sales rebound next year.

By  Reuters | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Pirelli's revenue fell by a third in the first six months of 2020, after being hit by the pandemic expand View Photos
Pirelli's revenue fell by a third in the first six months of 2020, after being hit by the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Italian tyremaker Pirelli to temporarily shut its factories in March, R&D chief Pierangelo Misani needed a rapid rethink. With a new range of products due to be launched by early next year at the latest, Misani scrambled technicians and IT teams to get more research and development shifted online so locked down engineers could test materials and tyres virtually. The pandemic has disrupted production and sales for tyremakers worldwide - Pirelli's revenue fell by a third in the first six months of 2020 - and it needed to keep its new tyre development on track for an expected sales rebound next year.

"There are moments of crisis, like COVID, when you have to reshape and make yourself more efficient and that's what we're doing," Misani told Reuters. Pirelli has 19 plants in 12 countries and is the only major manufacturer working solely in the consumer tyre market, supplying high-end tyres for cars, motorcycles and bicycles - as well as Formula 1 racing cars.

Like companies throughout the auto industry, Pirelli has been going digital for years as cheaper computing power and advanced software programmes made virtual engineering possible. But it also continues with on-the-road testing of a number of factors where it is still better to do so in a physical setting.

pirelli formula one tyres

Pirelli has 19 plants in 12 countries and is the only major manufacturer working solely in the consumer tyre market

As part of its digital drive, Pirelli had been drafting in younger IT staff - engineers with different skillsets, able to match vehicle dynamics and modelling know-how as costly road testing slowly makes way for virtual testing. "Changing the engineering profile is the biggest challenge for the auto industry," Misani said.

WRAP-AROUND SCREEN

In recent years, the company headquartered in Milan in northern Italy has spent more than 6% of revenue on average from its so-called high-value tyres on R&D, one of the highest levels among rivals.

While some tests such as noise and aquaplaning can be done reliably using full simulation, others such as tyre endurance still need physical fine-tuning in lengthy road trials to check things such as handling and driving characteristics.

But with the lockdown making it impossible to drive cars round for thousands of miles, Misani's team needed solutions. So he turned to its new tyre development simulator unveiled early this year which drew on years of virtual work in Formula 1.

pirelli main

While some tests such as noise and aquaplaning can be done reliably using full simulation, others such as tyre endurance still need physical fine-tuning

The system uses a wrap-around 210-degree panoramic screen built around a static car wired up to reproduce the sensations any driver would feel in a real car - the seat, steering wheel, seat belts, shaker systems.

It cuts lead times by 30% and the number of physical prototypes needed.

As the lockdown bit, Misani's team stepped up remote drives, developing a series of "off-line" simulations. These allowed engineers to do some tests on their PCs at home connected to the Pirelli server, where the computing programmes are run.

"What surprised us was the speed and acceleration of the whole thing. If before we were at 70% simulation, now we're suddenly at 80%," Misani said. "And it's going to grow."

READY FOR LAUNCH

Misani said the best results have been in the replacement market where it is due to launch three new product lines by the start of 2021 - an ultra-high performance tyre for summer use, a brand new all-season tyre and a new winter tyre.

"The epidemic prompted us to engineer tools to boost simulation and modeling and we'll be ready in plenty of time for the launch," Misani said.

Things have been a little slower in the so-called original equipment sector where the company sells direct to automakers as it is tied to the development times for the cars themselves.

"There's been some delay though it's not as bad as we thought since carmakers have also tried to upgrade their IT platforms in this period," he said.

Pirelli has development centres around the world in Germany, South America, the United States and China. It also has testing facilities at its factories.

While going virtual does remove the need to pay for physical testing environments, part of the savings are then reinvested in new tools, software licences and IT infrastructure.

But Misani says bumping up simulator programming and virtual testing will help save and, more importantly, speed up the time it takes to develop products and get them to market.

"What we're doing is not streamlining or rightsizing R&D - we're reshaping it."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By Rs. 26,000
Tata Increases The Prices Of Select Variants Of The Nexon EV By Rs. 26,000
Honda 2Wheelers India Announces Super 6 Special Offers For The Festive Season
Honda 2Wheelers India Announces Super 6 Special Offers For The Festive Season
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities