  Planning To Buy A Used Mahindra Scorpio? Pros And Cons Here

The Scorpio is available as a diesel-only car, which comes powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk oil burner.
31-Oct-21 09:16 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra launched the BS6-compliant Scorpio in India last year. The Indian carmaker is currently readying the new generation of the Scorpio, which is expected to go on sale in India later this year or early 2022. The SUV is available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11. The Scorpio is available as a diesel-only car, which comes powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk oil-burner. If you are planning to buy a used Mahindra Scorpio, here are some pros and cons.

Pros

  1. The oil burner in the Mahindra Scorpio is a powerful unit. It belts out a healthy 320 Nm of peak torque which is accessed nice and low, offering quite meaty low-end grunt.
    The cabin of the Mahindra Scorpio looks dated.

  2. People love the way it looks. The silhouette of the Scorpio is synonymous to that of an SUV and it has remained true to its boxy design since inception.
  3. The Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the most affordable and practical off-roaders in India with a useful cabin and robust 4x4 system.

Cons

  1. The Mahindra Scorpio is not very updated in the creature comforts department when compared to modern age SUVs.
    Lower variants of the Mahindra Scorpio are offered with side-facing bench seats.

  2. The cabin of the Mahindra Scorpio isn't as spacious and even the seats aren't the most comfortable ones we have seen in the segment.
  3. Lower variants of the Mahindra Scorpio are offered with side-facing bench seats in the third row which are not as comfortable and also compromise on the safety aspect.
