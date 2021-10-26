Planning To Buy A Used Volkswagen Ameo? Pros And Cons

The sub-four metre sedan segment was once booming, but now with SUVs have taken over people's minds and of course swaying their buying decision in that segments favour. However, if you are still looking to upgrade from a hatchback to a subcompact sedan, the Volkswagen Ameo is one such car you can consider. Depending on the model year and the variant you choose, the Ameo is available in the pre-owned sector between Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 9.85 lakh. Let's take a look at the Pros and Cons of the car

PROS

The Ameo is based on the same platform as the Polo and Vento and that has shaped the cars driving dynamics as well. The 1.5-litre diesel is the pick of the lot as it has good amount of power and low-end torque as well. The Ameo is spacious at the front and rear too and it has good under thigh support for all the passengers, making it an ideal pick for long and short drives The boot of the Ameo too is spacious and you can get all your luggage into the car very easily Given that it's a sub 4 metre sedan, you can park it very easily and it is also very maneuverable within urban traffic conditions. Under the 'Das WeltAuto' banner, the company offers a lot of service schemes which will come in handy for a car like the Ameo

CONS