Planning To Buy The KTM 250 Adventure? Here's A Look At The Pros And Cons

The KTM 250 Adventure is the entry-level adventure bike from KTM India, and is essentially a smaller sibling to the KTM 390 Adventure. The KTM 250 Adventure is the most affordable KTM adventure bike available on sale in India, priced at Rs. 2.30 lakh (Ex-showroom). The bike looks near identical to its bigger sibling, the KTM 390 Adventure, and shares the same bodywork, chassis, cycle parts and wheels, with only a few minor differences. The KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, shared with the KTM 250 Duke. The engine makes 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque peaking at 7,500 rpm.

It may be an entry-level off-road adventure bike, but it's eager to go hopping around trails

The KTM 250 Duke gets standard dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and the Off-Road ABS mode allows the rider to keep ABS active only on the front wheel, rear wheel locking if required. What the KTM 250 Adventure misses out are the more advanced electronics of the KTM 390 Adventure, including the IMU-powered cornering ABS, traction control as well as the bi-directional quickshifter.

The KTM 250 Adventure has unintimidating performance, but has enough capability to keep you entertained

The 250 Adventure also gets 43 mm WP APEX USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The front suspension has 170 mm of travel while the rear shock absorber has 177 mm of travel. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel with dual-purpose MRF tyres. Braking performance on the 250 Adventure comes from a 320 mm disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Here's a look at its pros and cons, if you're considering buying the KTM 250 Adventure.

PROS

Looks like its big brother, the KTM 390 Adventure. Has good road presence. Rev-happy engine, although its acceleration won't intimidate newer and less experienced riders. Suspension, brakes and wheels all shared with the bigger, and more expensive 390 Adventure. Standard dual-channel ABS, with off-road mode, allowing switchability on the rear wheel. High ground clearance of 200 mm, dual-sport tyres. Priced at Rs. 2.30 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Adventure offers an attractive price point.

CONS