carandbike logo
search

Polestar Raises $550 Million From New Investors

The new investment sets the stage for future growth by diversifying Polestar's funding structure. It deepens the pool of resources available to accelerate product development and technological capabilities ahead of launching several ground-breaking cars in the coming years.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Polestar Raises $550 Million From New Investors expand View Photos

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, has raised $550 million from a group of long-term financial investors. The new investments come as the global market for electric cars is growing strongly, with consumers increasingly prepared to combine e-mobility with their environmental aspirations. Simultaneously the technology behind electric cars is advancing and becoming more economical, making mass consumer adoption of EVs an imminent reality.

Polestar has also confirmed that it is in ongoing discussions with global investors about possible additional fund raising. Full financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed at this stage.

3rajs5kg

The Polestar Precept EV will soon enter production 

The group of investors is led by Chongqing Chengxing Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Zibo Financial Holding and Zibo Hightech Industrial Investment. They have been joined by I Cube Capital, an arm of SK Inc., the South Korean global conglomerate, and a range of other investors.

The new investment sets the stage for future growth by diversifying Polestar's funding structure. It deepens the pool of resources available to accelerate product development and technological capabilities ahead of launching several ground-breaking cars in the coming years.

0 Comments

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said, "Our new investors have recognized that Polestar offers an alluring combination of established industrial and technological capability alongside superlative growth potential as the global auto industry goes electric,"

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Revealed
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Revealed
Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Photos
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities