Porsche 911 GT3 RS Smashes 911 GT2 RS Production Car Lap Record at Road America

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has set a new production car lap record at the Road America, surpassing its predecessor, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Professional racing driver Dimitri Dimakos from the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America piloted the sports car, setting a lap time of 2 minutes, 13.8 seconds, around the 6.4 kms, 14-turn road course. As for the weather conditions, it was optimal with air temperature of approximately 23.8 degrees Celsius and a track temperature just above 32.2 degrees Celsius.

The 911 GT3 RS makes 510 bhp from the 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine

The previous record was set in April 2019 by David Donohue, who clocked in at 2 minutes and 15.1 seconds in a 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Dimakos managed to slice nearly two seconds off that record. The official lap time was recorded by onboard VBOX equipment and confirmed by Goldcrest Motorsports. This accomplishment is more significant considering the difference in horsepower between the two record-holding cars. While the previous car had 690 bhp, the 911 GT3 RS made 510 bhp from the Motorsport-based 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine.

The car was piloted by Dimitri Dimakos

“The biggest thing is not necessarily the lap time, it is the ease at which the car can achieve that lap time and the confidence it inspires in the driver,” Dimakos said. “The car can be driven by someone who is a novice or intermediate level driver and still be very fast and comfortable to drive. The braking is nearly identical to what we run in the 911 GT3 Cup car. I was braking at exactly the same spot. No wiggling at all. The car stopped exactly straight, turned-in great.”

