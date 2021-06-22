Porsche Invests In A Factory For High-Performance Battery Cells

Porsche is investing a high double-digit million amount in the new company Cellforce Group GmbH. The move marks an extension of the sports car manufacturer's technological leadership role in the field of electric mobility. Porsche and joint venture partner Customcells announced the launch of production of high-performance battery cells at the Weissach Development Centre. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche said, "This joint venture allows us to position ourselves at the forefront of global competition in developing the most powerful battery cell and make it the link between the unmistakable Porsche driving experience and sustainability. This is how we shape the future of the sports car."

The new venture, in which Porsche has a majority stake of 83.75 per cent, has its headquarters in Tubingen. The university town is also on the shortlist for the location of the battery factory, which is to be located in close proximity to the research and development center in Weissach as well as the headquarters of Porsche AG in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. The number of employees is expected to grow from the initial workforce of 13 provided jointly by both companies to up to 80 by 2025. The Federal Republic of Germany and the state of Baden-Wurttemberg are funding the project with around 60 million euros.

The chemistry of the new high-performance cells relies on silicon as the anode material. With this material, it now seems possible to significantly boost the power density compared to current good series batteries. The battery can offer the same energy content with a smaller size. The new chemistry reduces the battery's internal resistance. This allows it to absorb more energy during energy recuperation and at the same time it offers improved performance for fast charging. Another special feature of the Cellforce battery cell is the fact that it is better able to withstand high temperatures. These are all qualities that are highly valued in motorsport. In addition, use on the race track does not necessarily require the battery to function in sub-zero temperatures nor remain stable for years over many charging cycles - goals which have yet to be achieved with this new cell technology.

The world-leading chemical company BASF has been chosen as a cell development partner for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. As a part of the collaboration, BASF is exclusively providing high-energy HED NCM cathode materials for high-performance cells that enable fast charging and high energy densities. At BASF's manufacturing facilities for primary products of cathode materials in Harjavalta, Finland, and for cathode materials in Schwarzheide, Brandenburg, Germany, BASF will be able to produce battery materials with an industry-leading low carbon footprint from 2022.