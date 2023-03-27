  • Home
  • News
  • Revolt Motors To Open 15 New Dealerships Across India

Revolt Motors To Open 15 New Dealerships Across India

Revolt Motors expands availability of RV 400 along its new dealerships
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Mar-23 03:47 PM IST
Revolt.jpg
Highlights
  • It plans to open 150 dealerships pan India in the next 3 months
  • The company has started taking bookings for these 15 new dealerships
  • The RV 400 develops a top speed of 85 kmph

Revolt Motors, the largest selling electric motorcycle company in the country, has announced opening of 15 new dealerships across India for its AI enabled electric motorcycle, the RV400The 15 new dealerships are spread across Raipur, Vapi, Bahadurgarh, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Kota, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Surat, Dehradun, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The company has also started taking booking for these 15 new dealerships. 

Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairman, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are multiplying the pan-India dealership network at a very fast pace. We will be opening over 150 dealerships pan India in the next three months. Apart from sales, it will also give a boost to our post sales experience, with well establishing service centers in these locations. We have significantly ramped up the production at our plants and customers can now get immediate deliveries of their Revolt motorcycles. I can easily say that AI based RV 400 is by far the most advanced bike in India." 

 

Also Read: Revolt Motors Reopens Bookings For RV400 Electric Bike

The company’s flagship bike, the RV400, has a 3kW (mid-drive) motor powered by a 72V, 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery that develops a top speed of 85 kmph. The RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. The Revolt RV 400 is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India

 

Related Articles
Revolt Motors Reopens Bookings For RV400 Electric Bike
Revolt Motors Reopens Bookings For RV400 Electric Bike
1 month ago
RattanIndia To Buy Electric Motorcycle Maker Revolt
RattanIndia To Buy Electric Motorcycle Maker Revolt
4 months ago
RattanIndia To Buy Electric Motorcycle Maker Revolt
RattanIndia To Buy Electric Motorcycle Maker Revolt
5 months ago
Revolt Motors Strengthens Retail Footprint With First Store In Uttar Pradesh
Revolt Motors Strengthens Retail Footprint With First Store In Uttar Pradesh
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line