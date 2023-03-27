Revolt Motors To Open 15 New Dealerships Across India

Revolt Motors, the largest selling electric motorcycle company in the country, has announced opening of 15 new dealerships across India for its AI enabled electric motorcycle, the RV400. The 15 new dealerships are spread across Raipur, Vapi, Bahadurgarh, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Kota, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Surat, Dehradun, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The company has also started taking booking for these 15 new dealerships.

Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairman, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are multiplying the pan-India dealership network at a very fast pace. We will be opening over 150 dealerships pan India in the next three months. Apart from sales, it will also give a boost to our post sales experience, with well establishing service centers in these locations. We have significantly ramped up the production at our plants and customers can now get immediate deliveries of their Revolt motorcycles. I can easily say that AI based RV 400 is by far the most advanced bike in India."

The company’s flagship bike, the RV400, has a 3kW (mid-drive) motor powered by a 72V, 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery that develops a top speed of 85 kmph. The RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. The Revolt RV 400 is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India