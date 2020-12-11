New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Europe

The made-in-India Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been priced at 4,099 Euros (approximately Rs. 3.66 lakh).

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The made-in-India Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been launched in Europe expand View Photos
The made-in-India Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been launched in Europe

Highlights

  • New Royal Enfield Meteor 350 based on all-new 350 cc platform
  • The new RE Meteor 350 is a completely all-new motorcycle
  • New RE Meteor 350 has been developed as a global product

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the newest Royal Enfield motorcycle, has been launched in Europe. All three variants, the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, have been introduced in Europe. For UK, the Meteor 350 has been priced at 3,749 GBP (approximately ₹ 3.64 lakh), and 4,099 Euros in Italy (around ₹ 3.66 lakh). The Meteor 350 was launched in India in November 2020, with prices starting at ₹ 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base Fireball variant. It's built around an all-new 350 cc platform, with a new engine and new double cradle frame, which is also likely to form the same base for the new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350, as well as the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

a215070o

New 349 cc, single-cylinder engine is counterbalanced, and gets a single overhead camshaft

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand

The Meteor 350 inherits its name from an iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle from the 1950s. The new Meteor 350 replaces the Thunderbird 350 and has been positioned as a global product. It has been launched in Thailand, now Europe, and is also likely to be launched in the US. The new 350 cc Royal Enfield is a product of Royal Enfield's global team, with inputs from the UK Tech Centre in collaboration with Royal Enfield's R&D department in India. The Meteor 350 gets a dual downtube frame and is powered by an all-new 349 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine which makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Newsbeep

Also Read: How Different Is The New 350 cc Royal Enfield Engine?

rsgdhg2

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be made-in-India and exported to Europe in CBU form

0 Comments

The Meteor 350 offered on sale in European markets will be manufactured in India and exported as completely built units (CBU). The Europe-spec Meteor 350 is likely to remain identical to the Meteor 350 offered on sale in India, with possibly different tyres for the European market. The rest of the features and specifications are likely to remain the same for the Europe-spec model, including the Royal Enfield Tripper app, which offers smartphone connectivity and turn by turn navigation on the instrument console, powered by Google Maps.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Europe
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Europe
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spotted Testing
China Leads Auto Industry Recovery As Sales Top Expectations
China Leads Auto Industry Recovery As Sales Top Expectations
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
DSP Concepts Gets $3 Million From Subaru-SBI Innovation For Audio Weaver
DSP Concepts Gets $3 Million From Subaru-SBI Innovation For Audio Weaver
5 Tech Trends That Became Mainstream For Automobiles 
5 Tech Trends That Became Mainstream For Automobiles 
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2020
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2020
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Court Again Stops Tesla Felling Trees For German Plant
Court Again Stops Tesla Felling Trees For German Plant
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.75 - 1.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
5,77111.5% / 3 yrs
Commuter
Petrol
0 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
New Gen Hyundai i20 First Look, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
20:15
New Gen Hyundai i20 First Look, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Nov-20 06:13 PM IST
Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
Royalenfield Metero Engine
Royalenfield Metero Engine
Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
Royalenfield Metero Left Side Look
Royalenfield Metero Left Side Look
Royalenfield Metero Look
Royalenfield Metero Look
Royalenfield Metero Ride View
Royalenfield Metero Ride View
Royalenfield Metero Seats And Wheels
Royalenfield Metero Seats And Wheels
Royalenfield Metero Side Look
Royalenfield Metero Side Look
Royalenfield Metero Side Ride View
Royalenfield Metero Side Ride View
Royalenfield Metero Variants
Royalenfield Metero Variants
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities