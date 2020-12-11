Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Europe

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the newest Royal Enfield motorcycle, has been launched in Europe. All three variants, the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova, have been introduced in Europe. For UK, the Meteor 350 has been priced at 3,749 GBP (approximately ₹ 3.64 lakh), and 4,099 Euros in Italy (around ₹ 3.66 lakh). The Meteor 350 was launched in India in November 2020, with prices starting at ₹ 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base Fireball variant. It's built around an all-new 350 cc platform, with a new engine and new double cradle frame, which is also likely to form the same base for the new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350, as well as the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

New 349 cc, single-cylinder engine is counterbalanced, and gets a single overhead camshaft

The Meteor 350 inherits its name from an iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle from the 1950s. The new Meteor 350 replaces the Thunderbird 350 and has been positioned as a global product. It has been launched in Thailand, now Europe, and is also likely to be launched in the US. The new 350 cc Royal Enfield is a product of Royal Enfield's global team, with inputs from the UK Tech Centre in collaboration with Royal Enfield's R&D department in India. The Meteor 350 gets a dual downtube frame and is powered by an all-new 349 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine which makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be made-in-India and exported to Europe in CBU form

The Meteor 350 offered on sale in European markets will be manufactured in India and exported as completely built units (CBU). The Europe-spec Meteor 350 is likely to remain identical to the Meteor 350 offered on sale in India, with possibly different tyres for the European market. The rest of the features and specifications are likely to remain the same for the Europe-spec model, including the Royal Enfield Tripper app, which offers smartphone connectivity and turn by turn navigation on the instrument console, powered by Google Maps.

