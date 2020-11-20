New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand

Royal Enfield has launched the Meteor 350 in Thailand as well. The prices for the Meteor 350 range from 150,000 Thai Baht to 159,500 Thai Baht. Thailand too gets all three variants of the Meteor 350 which are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

Prices for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 start at 150,000 Thai Baht
Highlights

  • Prices for the RE Meteor 350 start at 150,000 Thai Baht
  • The Thailand-spec model is similar to the India-spec model
  • Thailand is an important market for Royal Enfield

Thailand is one of the most important markets for Royal Enfield outside of India and now the company has launched the new Meteor 350 in the South-East Asian nation as well. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be assembled at the company's plant in Thailand and all three variants of the Meteor 350 will be on sale - Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Prices for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 start at 150,000 Thai Baht and go up to 159,500 Thai Baht for the top-spec variant. In terms of the specifications and features, the Meteor 350 will stay the same as the India-spec model.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built around an all-new 350 cc platform. So, it gets a new engine, as well as new chassis. The Meteor 350 is the product of Royal Enfield's global team, with inputs from the UK Technology Centre team, and the engineering team at Royal Enfield's R&D centre in India. The new 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

(The Meteor 350 will be assembled in Thailand, at the company's assembly plant)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a new design, with new body panels, a new fuel tank shape, and even the badges and decals are all-new. The silhouette though is typically Thunderbird. But there are more changes in the details; in fact every single component is brand new, starting from the mirrors, windshield, headlight, turn indicators and the tapered handgrips, as well as the rotary switches.

Royal Enfield has a strong presence in Thailand and the fact that the company has an assembly plant in the country is testament to the fact as well.

Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
Royalenfield Metero Blue Black
Royalenfield Metero Engine
Royalenfield Metero Engine
Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
Royalenfield Metero Handlebar Speedometer
Left Side Blue
Left Side Blue
Left Side Maroon
Left Side Maroon
Left Side White
Left Side White
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Black
Black
Dead Front Red
Dead Front Red
Dead Rear Red
Dead Rear Red
Untitled
Untitled
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
Re
Re
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Left Side
Left Side
Right Side
Right Side
Slant Front
Slant Front
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
Exterior Left Side Marine
Exterior Left Side Marine
Exterior Rear Marine
Exterior Rear Marine
Exterior Rear Midnight
Exterior Rear Midnight
