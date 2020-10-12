Suzuki Motorcycle India Is Offering Free Accessories Worth Rs. 3,000 On Its Models

The festive season is upon us and many two-wheeler manufacturers have started offering various discounts and schemes on their model line-up. Similarly, Suzuki Motorcycle India is gearing up for the festive season by offering free accessories worth ₹ 1,500 on its scooter range and worth ₹ 3,000 on its motorcycle range. The free accessories offer is valid only till October 31, 2020 and the bookings for the said two-wheelers need to be made online. The accessories for scooters include new pillion footrest set, visors, apron-mounted USB charger, floor mat, body cover, seat covers etc. For motorcycles, the accessories list includes saddlebags, bumper bracket, under cowl set, tank pad tape, seat covers and so on.

Also Read: Suzuki Launches Access 125 and Burgman Street With Bluetooth Connectivity

(Suzuki recently launched the Access 125 and Add image caption here

The company recently launched the BS6 Access 125 and the BS6 Burgman Street scooters with a Bluetooth enabled digital instrument console. The Access 125 with Bluetooth and drum brakes is priced at ₹ 77,700 while the disc brake variant with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 78,600. The Suzuki Burgman Street with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 84,600. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the new Bluetooth enabled digital console, both scooters also get new colour options. The Access 125 now gets LED positioning lamps as a standard fitment across all variants.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 155 and Gixxer 250 Range Get New Colour Options

(2020 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Triton Blue)

Suzuki also introduced new colour options for the Gixxer 155 and 250 Series in the country. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now available in the new Triton Blue/Silver colour scheme. The retro-inspired livery with the traditional blue and slate silver colours pay homage to Suzuki's early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s. The Gixxer 250 is offered with the new Metallic Triton Blue shade with Suzuki racing graphics as part of Suzuki's Global 100th anniversary celebrations. Furthermore, the Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Gixxer SF 155 will be available in the new Pearl Mira Red colour and the Metallic Triton Blue colours. The bikes also get new 'Gixxer' graphics as part of the update.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.