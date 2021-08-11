Tata Harrier And Safari XTA+: All You Need To Know

Tata Motors has added a new variant in the Harrier and Safari line-up. Now this variant has been launched to fill the gap between the range-topping XZ and XZ+ trims and lower variants. So while it carries over most features from these lower trims, it has also borrowed few features from the top-of-the-line variants, and XTA+ is the automatic trim, as the 'A' suffix in Tata's nomenclature also suggests. Here's all you need to know about the Tata Harrier and Safari XTA+ variants.

