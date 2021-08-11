Tata Harrier And Safari XTA+: All You Need To Know
- The XTA+ variant on both SUVs gets a six-speed auto transmission.
- They also get panoramic sunroof along with a host of other features.
- Mechanically, both SUVs remain unchanged.
Tata Motors has added a new variant in the Harrier and Safari line-up. Now this variant has been launched to fill the gap between the range-topping XZ and XZ+ trims and lower variants. So while it carries over most features from these lower trims, it has also borrowed few features from the top-of-the-line variants, and XTA+ is the automatic trim, as the 'A' suffix in Tata's nomenclature also suggests. Here's all you need to know about the Tata Harrier and Safari XTA+ variants.
- Prices for the Tata Harrier XTA+ start at 19.14 lakh, while the Tata Harrier XTA+ Dark Edition is priced at Rs. 19.34 lakh. The Tata Safari XTA+ will cost you Rs. 20.08 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
- The XTA+ variant on both SUVs has been positioned below the XZA variant but carries over features like the Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic transmission and panoramic sunroof.
- The variant is pretty well loaded in terms of creature comforts and also in terms of safety features. You get stuff like projector headlights, dual function LED DRLS, 18-inch alloy wheels, push button start, automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers among others.
- However, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the 8.8-inch unit remains reserved for the XZ and XZ trims. In-turn, you also get 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto & Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity options.
- Additionally, the Safari offers Tata's iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system as well.
- The new XTA+ variant in both models offers Dual Front Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESP), fog lamps and reverse parking camera as standard.
- Both SUVs are powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.
- It comes mated to the six-speed manual gearbox as standard while variant like XTA+ get it with the Hyundai-sourced six-speed automatic torque converter transmission.