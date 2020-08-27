Tata Motors Announces Revamp Of Its Commercial Vehicles Line-Up

Tata Motors has revamped its commercial vehicle line-up for the future. The entire range of vehicles, from sub-1 tonne to 55 tonne gross vehicle/combination weight, is powered by efficient drivetrains and offers reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to all users - fleet operators, mid-size transport operators and small transporters. New models will offer better performance through value enhanced features, synchronised service intervals and improved overall vehicle efficiency by 6 to 10 per cent. All the new updated models have taken a leap over previous offerings and will have higher power output, superior gear shifts, multiple driving modes, improved ergonomics and crash-tested cabins for the safety for the driver.

Tata Motors' new CV product line-up will be more fuel efficient and rich in features.

Speaking about the major revamp, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Post BS6 migration, the Indian auto industry is adhering to comparable global norms of emission. Being the industry leader, we used this migration to transcend beyond mere emission compliance. By holistically re-imagining, we have created new paradigms of functionality, productivity, comfort, performance and connectivity in our vehicles. We now have a truly global, Indian product range that redefines the future of Indian transportation. For customers, it impressively brings forth the core benefit of lower total cost of ownership or improved earning potential and hence enhanced returns on their investment."

Tata Motors has over 2,600 CV touchpoints across India.

Tata Motors has also been strengthening its dealership and service network with over 2,600 touch points across the nation. It has setup a facility at every 62 km and have trained specialists while is backed by Tata Genuine Spare Parts. Tata Motors also extends various vehicle care programs, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packages and resale for commercial vehicles under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. Moreover, Tata Alert offers a round the clock roadside assistance for every vehicle while Tata Kavach ensures that all accidental vehicles insured under Tata Insurance are repaired within 15 days.

