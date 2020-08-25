New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce ₹ 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed Tata Motors' turnaround plans for its domestic business and Jaguar Land Rover, but the company said it is committed to cutting costs, tightening investment spending and improving profitability.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Tata Motors' domestic business is expected to generate free cash flows from fiscal year 2021

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has set targets to generate free cash flows
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed Tata Motors' turnaround plans
  • Tata will cut costs, tighten investment spending & improve profitability

India's Tata Motors Ltd will significantly reduce its group automotive debt of ₹ 48,000 crore ($6.4 billion) over the next three years, the company's chairman said during its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Tata Motors is "deleveraging this business substantially" and has set targets to generate free cash flows, N Chandrasekaran said

Also Read: Tata Motors Records Loss In Q1 FY2021 As Coronavirus Crisis Dents Sales

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Nexon

Tiago

Altroz

Hexa

Safari Storme

Nexon EV

Nano

Zest

Tigor

Tiago JTP

Tiago NRG

Tigor EV

Bolt

Tigor JTP

Automakers globally have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which has hurt demand for cars and disrupted supply chains because of curbs on travel and the movement of goods. This has derailed Tata Motors' turnaround plans for its domestic business and British luxury unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), but the company said it is committed to cutting costs, tightening investment spending and improving profitability.

Also Read: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons And Tata Motors, Takes Delivery Of Tata Nexon EV

njhpp5kk

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover is expected to generate free cash flows from 2022

Also Read: Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business

"The company is working with agility to transform towards a future that is strong, sustainable, and financially rewarding," Chandrasekaran said, adding that the group would also look to "unlock non-core investments".Tata Motors' domestic business is expected to generate free cash flows from fiscal year 2021 while JLR will achieve this a year later in 2022, the company's CFO, P B Balaji said during the virtual shareholder meeting.Shares of Tata Motors ended 5% higher on Tuesday while the broader Mumbai market remained flat.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier

Latest News

Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images
Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior
BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150 BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150
CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models CFMoto 700CL-X Unveiled In China With Three Models
Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin Unofficial Bookings For Updated BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin
Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation
Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation
Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992 Okinawa R30 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 58,992
Flipkart Commits To Complete Transition To EVs By 2030 Flipkart Commits To Complete Transition To EVs By 2030

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.44 - 9.49 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.82 - 9.18 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.49 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 6.7 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 9.54 - 9.86 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 7.59 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Renault Triber AMT Review
Renault Triber AMT Review
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities