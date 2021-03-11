carandbike logo
search

Tata Motors Launches New Ultra Sleek T.Series Range Of Trucks In India; Prices Start At ₹ 13.99 Lakh

Available in three models - T.6, T.7, and T.9, the new Tata Ultra T.Series trucks are built on a modular platform, offered in various deck length options, and in 4-tyre or 6-tyre combinations, catering to a wide range of applications.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors with the leadership team expand View Photos
Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors with the leadership team

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has introduced its new range of Ultra Sleek T.Series of I&LCV
  • The new trucks are offered in 3 variants - T.6, T.7 and T.9 in
  • The trucks come in varied deck lengths, ranging from 10-feet to 20-feet

Tata Motors has launched its new range of Ultra Sleek T.Series range of intermediate and light commercial vehicle (I&LCV) trucks in India. Available in three models - T.6, T.7, and T.9, the new Tata Ultra T.Series trucks are built on a modular platform, offered in various deck length options, and in 4-tyre or 6-tyre combinations, catering to a wide range of applications. The new Ultra Sleek trucks are available in varied deck lengths, ranging from 10-feet to 20-feet, while the payload capacity ranges from 3.3-tonne to 5.2-tonne. Prices for the new Tata Ultra Sleek T.Series range start at ₹ 13.99 lakh for the T.6 model, ₹ 15.29 lakh for the T.7, and ₹ 17.29 lakh for the T.9 model. (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces New Ultra T.7 LCV Truck For Urban Transportation

kd8rf3go

The new Ultra Sleek trucks are available in varied deck lengths, ranging from 10-feet to 20-feet

Launching the Ultra Sleek T-Series range, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "The launch of the Ultra Sleek T-Series range marks a new landmark in urban freight transportation. These trucks are sleeker and smarter enabling faster movement and hence higher utilisation and revenue with more trips. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, the trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications." The trucks are also equipped to cater to a wide variety of applications, such as transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial goods, LPG cylinders, and refrigerated containers for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine, pharmaceuticals as well as food items such as eggs, milk and fresh farm produce.

r9b5999o

The new Ultra Sleek T.Series range gets newly designed Ultra Sleek 1900 mm-wide cabin offering increased space and comfort

Newsbeep

All three models come with the company's newly designed Ultra Sleek 1900 mm-wide cabin offering increased space and comfort. The company claims that the cabins offer futuristic styling with new creature comforts, and lower NVH levels. The walk-through cabin, as Tata calls it, has been crash-tested, and to offer better driving conditions, the company also provides a height-adjustable seat, power steering adjustable for tilt-and-telescopic function, and a dashboard-mounted gear lever. Customers will also get features like an in-built music system, USB fast charging port and liberal storage space that offers enhanced comfort, while air brakes and parabolic leaf suspension provide better safety and control with clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps improving night visibility.

The new Ultra Sleek T.Series range of trucks also come with the company's connected fleet management system - Fleet Edge. The telematics solution gives fleet owners insights on vehicle diagnostics and driver behaviour, which help in better fleet utilisation. The Fleet Edge solution is relevant and beneficial across varied fleet sizes. The new Ultra Sleek T.Series range of trucks are powered by a BS6 4SPCR engine that was developed in-house by Tata Motors. The engine is tuned to produce 99 bhp and develops a torque output of 300 Nm, while mated to the company's G400 5-speed manual synchromesh gearbox. The company also claims that the new range of trucks provides optimum power and best-in-class fuel efficiency.

0qqm0o6o

The Ultra Sleek T.Series range is offered in three trim - T.6, T.7, and T.9 with a GVW of 6,450 kg, 7,490 kg, and 8,750 kg respectively

0 Comments

The T.6 model comes with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 6,450 kg and is offered in three variants - 10 feet (4-tyre), 14 feet (4-tyre) and 10 feet (6-tyre). The T.7 model comes with a GVW of 7,490 kg and is offered in six variants - 12 feet (4-tyre), 14 feet (4-tyre), 17 feet (4-tyre), 14 feet (6-tyre), 17 feet (6-tyre) and 20 feet (6-tyre). The T.9 model comes with a GVW of 8,750 kg and is offered in 3 variants - 14 feet, 17 feet, and 20 feet, all offered in a 6-tyre combination.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Cars

  • 2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
    2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
  • 2021 Tata Safari Rear View
    2021 Tata Safari Rear View
  • 2021 Tata Safari Running View
    2021 Tata Safari Running View
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
    Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
  • Tata Nexon Abs
    Tata Nexon Abs
  • Tata Nexon Backview
    Tata Nexon Backview
  • Tata Nexon Front Grill
    Tata Nexon Front Grill
  • Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
    Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
  • Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
    Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
  • Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
    Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
  • Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
    Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
  • Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
    Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
  • Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
    Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
    Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
  • Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
    Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
  • Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
    Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
    Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
  • Orcus White Dt Backview
    Orcus White Dt Backview
  • Orcus White Dt Sideview
    Orcus White Dt Sideview
  • Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
    Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Tigor Abs Bed
    Tata Tigor Abs Bed
  • Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
    Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
  • Tata Nano Side View
    Tata Nano Side View
  • Tata Nano Front Side View
    Tata Nano Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Boot
    Tata Nano Boot
x
Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition Launched In India
Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition Launched In India
2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Unveiled
2021 Indian Chieftain Elite Unveiled
Delhi High Court Issues Stay Order On De-listing Of The Tata Nexon EV From Getting Subsidy
Delhi High Court Issues Stay Order On De-listing Of The Tata Nexon EV From Getting Subsidy
Vespa Unveils 75th Anniversary Models
Vespa Unveils 75th Anniversary Models
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities