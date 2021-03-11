Tata Motors has launched its new range of Ultra Sleek T.Series range of intermediate and light commercial vehicle (I&LCV) trucks in India. Available in three models - T.6, T.7, and T.9, the new Tata Ultra T.Series trucks are built on a modular platform, offered in various deck length options, and in 4-tyre or 6-tyre combinations, catering to a wide range of applications. The new Ultra Sleek trucks are available in varied deck lengths, ranging from 10-feet to 20-feet, while the payload capacity ranges from 3.3-tonne to 5.2-tonne. Prices for the new Tata Ultra Sleek T.Series range start at ₹ 13.99 lakh for the T.6 model, ₹ 15.29 lakh for the T.7, and ₹ 17.29 lakh for the T.9 model. (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Launching the Ultra Sleek T-Series range, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "The launch of the Ultra Sleek T-Series range marks a new landmark in urban freight transportation. These trucks are sleeker and smarter enabling faster movement and hence higher utilisation and revenue with more trips. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, the trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications." The trucks are also equipped to cater to a wide variety of applications, such as transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial goods, LPG cylinders, and refrigerated containers for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine, pharmaceuticals as well as food items such as eggs, milk and fresh farm produce.

The new Ultra Sleek T.Series range gets newly designed Ultra Sleek 1900 mm-wide cabin offering increased space and comfort

All three models come with the company's newly designed Ultra Sleek 1900 mm-wide cabin offering increased space and comfort. The company claims that the cabins offer futuristic styling with new creature comforts, and lower NVH levels. The walk-through cabin, as Tata calls it, has been crash-tested, and to offer better driving conditions, the company also provides a height-adjustable seat, power steering adjustable for tilt-and-telescopic function, and a dashboard-mounted gear lever. Customers will also get features like an in-built music system, USB fast charging port and liberal storage space that offers enhanced comfort, while air brakes and parabolic leaf suspension provide better safety and control with clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps improving night visibility.

The new Ultra Sleek T.Series range of trucks also come with the company's connected fleet management system - Fleet Edge. The telematics solution gives fleet owners insights on vehicle diagnostics and driver behaviour, which help in better fleet utilisation. The Fleet Edge solution is relevant and beneficial across varied fleet sizes. The new Ultra Sleek T.Series range of trucks are powered by a BS6 4SPCR engine that was developed in-house by Tata Motors. The engine is tuned to produce 99 bhp and develops a torque output of 300 Nm, while mated to the company's G400 5-speed manual synchromesh gearbox. The company also claims that the new range of trucks provides optimum power and best-in-class fuel efficiency.

The Ultra Sleek T.Series range is offered in three trim - T.6, T.7, and T.9 with a GVW of 6,450 kg, 7,490 kg, and 8,750 kg respectively

The T.6 model comes with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 6,450 kg and is offered in three variants - 10 feet (4-tyre), 14 feet (4-tyre) and 10 feet (6-tyre). The T.7 model comes with a GVW of 7,490 kg and is offered in six variants - 12 feet (4-tyre), 14 feet (4-tyre), 17 feet (4-tyre), 14 feet (6-tyre), 17 feet (6-tyre) and 20 feet (6-tyre). The T.9 model comes with a GVW of 8,750 kg and is offered in 3 variants - 14 feet, 17 feet, and 20 feet, all offered in a 6-tyre combination.

