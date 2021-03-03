carandbike logo
Tata Motors Sees 3.8% Rise In Market Share In February 2021 Led By Strong PV Sales: JATO India

According to the data shared by automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, Tata Motors has registered the highest market share gain of 3.86 per cent in February, on an annual basis.

Last month, Tata Motors' total PV sales stood at 27,225 units, a 119% growth compared to February 2020 expand View Photos
  • Tata Motors registered the highest market share gain of 3.86% in February
  • Tata Motors currently holds a market share of 8.82% in the PV segment
  • Last month the company's total PV sales stood at 27,225 units

Tata Motors has been one of the select few car manufacturers in India that have seen surprising growth in passenger vehicle (PV) sales, despite the pandemic. In the last few months, the company has seen consistent growth in volumes, and February 2021 has been no different. Last month the company's total PV sales stood at 27,225 units, a massive 119 per cent growth compared to February 2020. According to the data shared by automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, the company has registered the highest market share gain of 3.86 per cent in February, on an annual basis.

Tata Motors currently holds a market share of 8.82 per cent in India's passenger vehicle segment, taking the third position after Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai India. Right now, the Indo-Japanese carmaker leads the band with a market share of 46.90 per cent, with Hyundai India at the second spot, holding a market share of 16.72 per cent. While the South Korean carmaker saw a marginal rise of 0.76 per cent in its market share in February, the country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki's market share fell by a big 6.44 per cent.

76luq8fg

With regards to volumes, Maruti Suzuki India saw an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at 1,44,700 units, while Hyundai saw a 29 per cent growth at 51,600 units. Overall February 2021 was a good month for almost all passenger carmakers in India, except for Ford and Skoda, which witnessed a decline of 18 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. As per Jato India, Ford's market share came down to 1.87 per cent, after a drop of 0.93 per cent, and Skoda's market share fell by 0.23 per cent to 0.28 per cent in India.

6a3g6j6k

Tata Motors currently holds a market share of 8.82 per cent in India's passenger vehicle segment, taking the third position

With regards to overall sales, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles combined, Tata Motors saw a year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 54 per cent in February at 58,473 units, as compared to 38,002 units sold in the same month a year ago. Tata Motors has said that the growth in the PV segment is because of increasing demand for models like the Altroz, Nexon and Tiago, among others. The company also launched the 2021 Tata Safari last month, and on a single day of March 2, the company delivered 100 units in Delhi-NCR.

