Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day

Tata Motors says a majority of the demand is for the top-end XZA+ variant of the Tata Safari

Tata Motors has delivered 100 units of the newly launched Tata Safari SUV in Delhi NCR, on a single day. The company says it has received a staggering response for the new three-row SUV, and most of the demand is for the top-end XZA+ variant, whereas Royal Blue and Orcus White have been the colour of preference for many customers. Launched in India on February 22, the new Tata Safari is essentially the 3-row version of the Harrier, and it's offered in both 6- and 7-seater options. Currently, the SUV is priced starting at ₹ 14.69 lakh, going up to ₹ 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it comes in 7 variants XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ Adventure Persona.

The Tata Safari's Royal Blue and Orcus White have been the colour of preference for many customers

Commenting on these deliveries, Ritesh Khare, Zonal Manager, North, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We are elated to see the response coming in for the all-new Safari. The delivery of 100 Safaris on a single day is a proof of the same. Built on the successful OMEGARC which is derived from the legendary D8 platform, this vehicle is the perfect combination of good looks and power without compromising on the drive and ride quality. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity, premium features and competitive pricing, we are confident that the Safari will continue luring everyone's hearts in the days to come."

A family taking delivery of their new Tata Safari, which in this case is the top-end XZ+ Adventure Persona trim in the Tropical Mist colour

Tata Motors says, the Delhi- NCR region has registered a 9 per cent growth between April 2020 to February 2021 in its overall passenger vehicle sale. Since October 2020, the company has witnessed average sales of over 23,000 unit every month from the region. In fact, in Q3FY21, the Tata Motors PV business posted its highest sales in the last 33 quarters. Furthermore, the company says that right now, SUVs are the fastest-growing passenger vehicle segment in the country and the new Safari will accelerate the momentum gained by the company's consistently growing SUV sales, which have resulted in a growth of 20 per cent YTD FY21 when compared to the same period last year.

Tata says SUVs are the fastest-growing PV segment in the country and the new Safari will accelerate the momentum gained by the company

Visually, it shares most of its cues with the Harrier, however, it gets a slightly restyled front grille with a tri-arrow theme and chrome details. The top-end trim of the SUV also features Xenon HID projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators, front fog lamps, signature twin light LED taillight, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails with Safari branding, panoramic sunroof and more. Plus, the SUV also get the signature stepped-roof design of the Safari.

The Tata Safari is offered in both 6- and 7-seater option, and the former gets captain seats

In terms of features, the new Tata Safari gets an 8.8-inch floating infotainment unit with Tata's IRA connected car technology. The system also gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice recognition compatibility. Other features include Benecke Kaliko Oyster White leather seat upholstery, 7-inch instrument panel, 9-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, push-button start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrically Adjustable and Foldable Outer Mirrors, 6-way Powered Driver Seat with adjustable lumbar support, Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment, Boss mode, second-row seats, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) among others.

Under the hood, the all-new Tata Safari get the same Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that powers the Harrier. It is tuned to churn out the same 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

