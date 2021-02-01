2021 Tata Safari: Variants Explained In Detail

The 2021 Tata Safari SUV is all set to go on sale in India later this month, and the bookings will commence on February 4, 2021. We recently got to drive the SUV, and you can find our detailed review on the carandbike website. The new Tata Safari will be offered in 6 variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+, along with automatic variants for the mid-spec XM, and top-end XZ and XZ+ trims. Also, compared to its 5-seater sibling, the Harrier, the new 6- & 7-seater Safari comes with a bunch of new and updated features, and we are here to explain all of them to you.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Review

Tata Safari XE

The 2021 Tata Safari's base variant XE will only come in one body colour option - the Orcus White

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Bookings Begin This Week; Booking Amount Is ₹ 30,000

The entry-level Tata Safari XE trim is pretty well equipped. The SUV comes with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine that powers the Harrier, and it is standard across all trims. The engine is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and the XE trim comes with the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Also, the XE trim only comes in one body colour option - the Orcus White. It also gets a 7-seater layout for the cabin as standard. In terms of features, the XE trim gets them as follows.

Tilt & Telescopic Adjust on Steering

Projector Headlamps

Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators

Signature LED taillamps

Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill Hold Control

Traction Control

Roll Over Mitigation

Corner Stability Control

Brake Disc Wiping

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Base Trim Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors

Perimetric Alarm System

Central Locking

Power Windows

All Disc Brakes

2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split

Reclining 2nd Row Seats

3rd Row AC & AC Vents

3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split

Smart Charger in 2nd & 3rd Row

Boss Mode

Roof Rails

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: All You Need To Know

From the XM trim onwards you can get the new Safari in either Orcus White, Royal Blue, or Daytona Grey colour options

Tata Safari XM/XMA

The next trim is the XM variant and it also comes with an automatic version, paired with a 6-speed torque converter unit. This trim onwards you can get the new Safari in either Orcus White, Royal Blue, or Daytona Grey colour options. In terms of features, in addition to what the XE trim offers, the XM and XMA variants come with the following equipment.

Multi-Drive Modes 2.0 - Eco, City & Sport

Floating Island 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment

6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)

Steering mounted controls

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Front Fog Lamps

Rear Parking Sensor with display

Rear Wiper Washer

Remote Central Locking

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Electrically adjustable Outer Mirrors

The optional XT+ variant additionally comes with the new panoramic sunroof, which Tata calls the 'Majestic Skydome'.

Tata Safari XT/XT+

Unlike the XM trim, the XT and the XT+ variants only come with a manual gearbox. At the same time, in terms of features, the SUV is equipped with several important offerings over what the XM variant offers, which are as follow.

Soft Touch Dashboard with anti-reflective 'Nappa' grain top layer

8 Speakers (4 Speakers+ 4 Tweeters)

Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) with HVAC

Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators

Rain Sensing Wipers

Automatic Headlamps

Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors

Rear Armrest with Cup Holders

Height Adjustable Driver Seat with Lumbar Support

Push Button Start (PEPS)

Mood Lighting

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Auto-Dimming IRVM

iRA Connected Car Technology

Reverse Parking Camera

Cruise Control

Andriod Auto & Apple Car Play connectivity

The optional XT+ variant additionally comes with the new panoramic sunroof, which Tata calls the 'Majestic Skydome'.

Tata Safari XZ/ZXA

From the XZ and XZA variants onwards the Safari comes equipped with a lot of premium features, along with a bunch of additional safety equipment. Furthermore, here there is also an automatic variant on offer. Adding over to the features offered in the XT variant, the XZ and XZA trims offer the following features.

The feature list is extensive on the new Safari and on par with what you've come to expect with a ₹ 20 lakh worth vehicle

Xenon HID Projector Headlamps

Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function

Signature Oyster White Interior Color Theme

Premium Benecke Kaliko Signature Oyster White Leather# Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob

Terrain Response Modes - Normal, Rough & Wet

Floating Island 8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment

9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier

Acoustics tuned by JBL

Shark Fin Antenna

Instrument Cluster with 7" Colour TFT Display

6 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, side and Curtain)

Hill Descent Control

ISOFIX

6 Way Powered Driver Seat

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

18-inch Machined Alloy Wheels

The top-spec Tata Safari XZ+ and XZA+ variants also get the option for second-row captain seats

Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+

As for the top-of-the-line, XZ+ and XZA+ variants, they come with only two key features over the XZ and XZA. These include the Majestic Skydome (panoramic sunroof) and the option to get second-row captain seats.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.