2021 Tata Safari: Variants Explained In Detail

The 2021 Tata Safari SUV is all set to go on sale in India later this month, and the bookings will commence on February 4, 2021. We recently got to drive the SUV, and you can find our detailed review on the carandbike website. The new Tata Safari will be offered in 6 variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+, along with automatic variants for the mid-spec XM, and top-end XZ and XZ+ trims. Also, compared to its 5-seater sibling, the Harrier, the new 6- & 7-seater Safari comes with a bunch of new and updated features, and we are here to explain all of them to you.
Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Review
Tata Safari XE
Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Bookings Begin This Week; Booking Amount Is ₹ 30,000
The entry-level Tata Safari XE trim is pretty well equipped. The SUV comes with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine that powers the Harrier, and it is standard across all trims. The engine is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and the XE trim comes with the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Also, the XE trim only comes in one body colour option - the Orcus White. It also gets a 7-seater layout for the cabin as standard. In terms of features, the XE trim gets them as follows.
Tilt & Telescopic Adjust on Steering
Projector Headlamps
Dual Function DRLs with Turn Indicators
Signature LED taillamps
Dual Airbags (Driver & Co-Driver)
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Hill Hold Control
Traction Control
Roll Over Mitigation
Corner Stability Control
Brake Disc Wiping
Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Base Trim Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos
ABS with EBD
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimetric Alarm System
Central Locking
Power Windows
All Disc Brakes
2nd Row Seats with 60:40 Split
Reclining 2nd Row Seats
3rd Row AC & AC Vents
3rd Row Seats with 50:50 Split
Smart Charger in 2nd & 3rd Row
Boss Mode
Roof Rails
Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: All You Need To Know
Tata Safari XM/XMA
The next trim is the XM variant and it also comes with an automatic version, paired with a 6-speed torque converter unit. This trim onwards you can get the new Safari in either Orcus White, Royal Blue, or Daytona Grey colour options. In terms of features, in addition to what the XE trim offers, the XM and XMA variants come with the following equipment.
Multi-Drive Modes 2.0 - Eco, City & Sport
Floating Island 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment
6 Speakers (4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters)
Steering mounted controls
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Front Fog Lamps
Rear Parking Sensor with display
Rear Wiper Washer
Remote Central Locking
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Electrically adjustable Outer Mirrors
Tata Safari XT/XT+
Unlike the XM trim, the XT and the XT+ variants only come with a manual gearbox. At the same time, in terms of features, the SUV is equipped with several important offerings over what the XM variant offers, which are as follow.
Soft Touch Dashboard with anti-reflective 'Nappa' grain top layer
8 Speakers (4 Speakers+ 4 Tweeters)
Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) with HVAC
Dual Function LED DRLs with Turn Indicators
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic Headlamps
Electrically Foldable Outer Mirrors
Rear Armrest with Cup Holders
Height Adjustable Driver Seat with Lumbar Support
Push Button Start (PEPS)
Mood Lighting
18-inch Alloy Wheels
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Auto-Dimming IRVM
iRA Connected Car Technology
Reverse Parking Camera
Cruise Control
Andriod Auto & Apple Car Play connectivity
The optional XT+ variant additionally comes with the new panoramic sunroof, which Tata calls the 'Majestic Skydome'.
Tata Safari XZ/ZXA
From the XZ and XZA variants onwards the Safari comes equipped with a lot of premium features, along with a bunch of additional safety equipment. Furthermore, here there is also an automatic variant on offer. Adding over to the features offered in the XT variant, the XZ and XZA trims offer the following features.
Xenon HID Projector Headlamps
Front Fog Lamps with Cornering Function
Signature Oyster White Interior Color Theme
Premium Benecke Kaliko Signature Oyster White Leather# Seat Upholstery & Door Pad Inserts
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob
Terrain Response Modes - Normal, Rough & Wet
Floating Island 8.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment
9 JBL Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters & Subwoofer) with Amplifier
Acoustics tuned by JBL
Shark Fin Antenna
Instrument Cluster with 7" Colour TFT Display
6 Airbags (Driver, Co-Driver, side and Curtain)
Hill Descent Control
ISOFIX
6 Way Powered Driver Seat
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
18-inch Machined Alloy Wheels
Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+
As for the top-of-the-line, XZ+ and XZA+ variants, they come with only two key features over the XZ and XZA. These include the Majestic Skydome (panoramic sunroof) and the option to get second-row captain seats.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.