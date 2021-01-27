2021 Tata Safari: All You Need To Know

The now Safari SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas concept

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the all-new Safari SUV in the Indian market on the 72nd Republic Day. It is one of the highly awaited cars in the Indian market since its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas. Official bookings of the flagship SUV will begin from February 4, however, the company hasn't revealed the booking amount yet. The 7-seater version of the Harrier SUV is expected to go on sale next month. Here's all you need to know about Tata's new flagship SUV.

The Tata Safari is 70 mm longer than the Tata Harrier

The new Safari is the second product from Tata Motors that is based on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform, which is derived from the D8 platform of the Land Rover. The homegrown automaker has confirmed that the SUV will be offered in India in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and will be offered in both six-seater (captain seats) and seven-seater configuration.

Just like 5-seater Harrier, it is built on the new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy but sports subtle design changes. The SUV flaunts chrome studded tri-arrow front grille, xenon HID projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators, signature twin light LED taillamps, 18-inch machined alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, protective side cladding, dual-tone front bumper, stepped roof, tall tailgate, roof spoiler, roof-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna and more.



Dimensionally, the SUV is 70 mm longer than the Harrier, while its width and wheelbase will remain unaltered. It measures 4,661mm in length, 1,894mm in width and 1,786mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,741mm. The SUV comes in three exterior colours - Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

The stepped roof design on the 2021 Tata Safari is inspired from the original Safari's design detail In the third row, the company claims to offer 889 mm of headroom, 832 mm of legroom, 463 mm of thigh support and 315 mm of floor to seat cushion 3rd row. Bringing utilities and functionalities for the third row, the Safari gets dedicated AC unit with AC vents, USB mobile charger, mobile holder, cup holder, reading lamp and more.

2021 Tata Safari will come in both six-seater (captain seats) and seven-seater configuration. On the inside, the new Safari SUV adorns dual-tone Oyster White colour scheme complemented by Ashwood dashboard. However, the 8.8-inch floating infotainment system and three-spoke steering wheel remain unchanged. The infotainment unit is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also gets Tata's IRA connected car technology with voice recognition. Moreover, premium Benecke Kaliko Oyster White leather seat upholstery & door pad inserts enhance the overall appeal.



Additional features available are seven-inch instrument panel, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, push-button start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrically Adjustable and Foldable Outer Mirrors, 6-way Powered Driver Seat with adjustable lumbar support, Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment, Boss mode, Captain seats in the second row, reclining second-row seats, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) among others.

The SUV comes in three exterior colours - Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey. For safety, the 2021 Tata Safari SUV is equipped with features like six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), all-disc brakes, tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS), front fog lamp with cornering function, reverse parking camera, perimetric alarm system, hill descent control, auto-dimming IRVMs, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill hold control among others while electronic stability program (ESP) as standard.

Mechanically, the all-new Tata Safari get the same Fiat-sourced Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which is tuned to put out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox.

