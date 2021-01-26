All-New Tata Safari Unveiled In India

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the new Safari and this will be positioned as the new flagship in the carmaker's portfolio. As we already know, the Safari is essentially the six or seven-seater version of the Harrier. It was earlier last year at the Auto Expo when we got the first glimpse of the Safari (named Gravitas). It was showcased at the Tata Buzzard for the first time in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

The new Tata Safari is 70 mm longer than the Harrier. Both models are based on the OMEGARC platform

The new Tata Safari is underpinned by the Land Rover D8 derived Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform which also spawns the five-seater Harrier. Just like the Tata Harrier, even the Safari adorns the new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, but will feature subtle design changes. For instance, the SUV gets a new front grille with the tri-arrow theme design. It is 70 mm longer than the Harrier, while its width and wheelbase will remain unaltered. Commenting on the unveil, Vivek Srivatava- Marketing Head, Tata Motors said, "We are confident that the Safari opens up a new segment over the Harrier. Harrier is also moving very well in the market right now and we are confident of being able to have strong sales for the Safari too."

The Tata Safari will be offered in both six and seven seater configuration.

On the inside, the overall layout is similar to what we have seen in the Harrier. But there is a new dual-tone black and ivory scheme while the three-spoke steering wheel and the 8.8-inch floating infotainment system remain unchanged. The screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also offers the IRA connected car tech along with voice recognition. Other features include a seven-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, nine-speakers JBL sound system, elctric parking brake and panoramic sunroof among others.

It also gets new dual-tone black and ivory colour scheme on the inside.

As far as safety features go, it will be equipped with features like six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill hold control among others while electronic stability program (ESP) as standard. That said, the new Tata Safari will also be offered as as six-seater and in captain seat configuration, which is the major differentiator in the second row.

The new Tata Safari will be offered with the 2.0-litre diesel engine shared with the Harrier.

Under the hood, the new Tata Safari get the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox.

